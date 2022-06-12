Florida Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Umatilla man with dementia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 77-year-old man out of Umatilla, based on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Rano Jr. McGowan, AKA “Reno,” was final seen Friday within the 19400 block of SE Highway 42 in Umatilla, officers stated.

[TRENDING: Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher | Firefighters work to drench burning building in Maitland | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

McGowan has brown eyes and grey hair, is 5 ft 9 inches tall and weighs 210 kilos, officers stated. He is driving a white 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck with a truck cap and Florida tag JHWI31, deputies stated.

The automobile, pictured under, was final seen Saturday afternoon touring northbound on US Highway 441 at its intersection with SE Sunset Harbor Road.

Mcgowan is driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida Tag JHWI31, deputies stated. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

McGowan could also be touring to the world of Adairsville, Georgia, to go to his household, deputies stated.

Anyone who sees McGowan or has information of his whereabouts is urged to name FDLE, or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-8181 or 911.