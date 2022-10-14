FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE DIRECTOR OF CENTER FOR FREE ENTERPRISE & ENTREPRENEURSHIP NAMED TO EXCLUSIVE LIST

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Florida Southern College is proud to announce that Entrepreneur-In-Residence Justin Heacock, the College’s Director of the Center for Free Enterprise & Entrepreneurship, has been named to Business Observer’s unique 40 Under 40 List.

Heacock, 32, is in his second yr as the top of the Center for Free Enterprise & Entrepreneurship. Under Heacock’s management, the Center has helped a number of Florida Southern college students earn greater than $30,000 for enterprise concepts.



Justin Heacock, Director of the Center for Free Enterprise & Entrepreneurship at Florida Southern, and his father, Ford Heacock, on the 40 Under 40 Awards celebration.



The Center for Free Enterprise & Entrepreneurship’s mission is to instill an entrepreneurial mindset and reinforce free enterprise rules for Florida Southern College and the Central Florida group that end result within the creation of latest ventures and improvements. The Center helps create an entrepreneurial mindset and reinforces free enterprise rules by way of tutorial programming, experiential studying, and student-driven engagement.

“It’s a good feeling to be recognized for the hard work you do,” Heacock mentioned. “Typically, in the academic world, we are sometimes disconnected from the business community, so it’s good to see awards like this to allow individuals from all parts of the community to be recognized.”

Business Observer has printed its 40 Under 40 concern of the journal since 2003 with the objective of discovering, honoring, and celebrating the very best of the very best of the up-and-comers.

To be honored as a 40 Under 40 recipient, candidates should reveal success of their area. Another key issue Business Observer seems to be for is folks that “hustle, go after it and create their success. People who are willing to go against conventional wisdom, and the movers and shakers that, if you’re new to town, you have to meet,” in line with the nomination web page on its web site.

The 40 Under 40 award is open to entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals in any area or trade, together with nonprofits, from Polk by way of Collier counties.

Heacock attended the 40 Under 40 Awards celebration on Oct. 13 in Lakewood Ranch and is getting ready to go to Las Vegas to just accept 4 extra awards for the College probably.

From Oct. 27-30, on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Heacock will attend the annual conference for the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC).

Heacock mentioned the Center is up for 4 awards however won’t know if Florida Southern gained till the awards ceremony on Oct. 29.

Florida Southern’s Center for Free Enterprise & Entrepreneurship is nominated within the following classes:

Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center, faculties with lower than 5,000 college students

Outstanding Student Engagement & Leadership, faculties with lower than 5,000 college students

Outstanding Contributions to Venture Creation

Exceptional Activities in Entrepreneurship Across Disciplines

Florida Southern can be up in opposition to faculties worldwide within the ultimate two classes.

The annual GCEC Awards showcase and have a good time the very best of college entrepreneurship. The 9 distinct classes enable facilities and leaders to pick out areas the place they really feel they’re making essentially the most influence.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest personal school within the state. The College maintains its dedication to tutorial excellence by way of 70+ undergraduate and distinctive graduate packages in enterprise administration, training, nursing, and bodily remedy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning nationwide chief in engaged studying, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the many “Best Regional Universities in the South” by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 “Best Colleges” information and is included in The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best 388 Colleges information and the “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023.” The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern’s AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College’s School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review additional laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost packages within the nation for enterprise and nursing training. Home to the world’s largest single-site assortment of Frank Lloyd Wright structure, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review’s prime 20 “Most Beautiful Campus” nationwide itemizing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

