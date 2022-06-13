Florida special session on gun issues is rejected

Democratic lawmakers fell nicely brief Friday of getting sufficient votes to drive a special legislative session on gun violence.

Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a proper ballot on holding the session, with all of them voting in opposition to the concept. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session.

“We felt as if what we’re asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation,” House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, mentioned throughout a convention name. “Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears.”

Democrats used a authorized process to spur the ballot, and lawmakers had till 3 p.m. Friday to solid votes. Republicans maintain massive majorities within the House and Senate.

Calling a special session would have required assist from 60 p.c of the general members of the House and the Senate.

Democrats wished lawmakers to deal with issues of common background checks, increasing “red-flag” legal guidelines and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.