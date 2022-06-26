Florida State basketball recruiting: Four-star PF Taylor Bowen commits to Seminoles on CBS Sports HQ

Highly-coveted recruit Taylor Bowen committed to Florida State on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday. Bowen, a 6-foot-9, 195-pound power forward out of Wolfeboro (New Hampshire) Brewster Academy, chose the Seminoles from a group of finalists that included Duke, Iowa, LSU, Providence and Vermont.

Bowen is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 31 overall prospect and the No. 7 power forward in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bowen is the first player to commit to Florida State for 2023.

Bowen said the relationship he developed with FSU coach Leonard Hamilton and assistant coach Stan Jones convinced him to pledge to the Seminoles.

“It played a major factor,” Bowen said on CBS Sports HQ. “I always wanted to have a coach that had my back no matter what. Especially nowadays with the amount of kids that transfer in, I wanted a coach that I had a great bond with that went beyond basketball. Talking with coach Jones and coach Hamilton through our phone conversations and them coming up to Brewster, we definitely made that bond.”