Florida State fires Martin, ending baseball coaching legacy – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State fired coach Mike Martin Jr. after the Seminoles didn’t advance out of NCAA regionals for a second straight 12 months.

Athletic director Michael Alford stated Friday a nationwide seek for a brand new coach would start instantly.

Martin succeeded his father, Mike Martin Sr., as coach after the 2019 season and went 77-54 total, 35-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference video games and 2-4 in NCAA regional video games.

“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” Alford stated. “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”

The Seminoles rank second to Texas in all-time NCAA Tournament appearances (59) and maintain the longest energetic streak (44).

Like his father, the 49-year-old Martin performed at Florida State. The youthful Martin was an All-America catcher within the mid Nineteen Nineties and performed professional ball for a short while earlier than returning as an assistant in 1998. He was the Seminoles’ hitting coach and prime recruiter and received the top coaching job over three different finalists upon Mike Sr.’s retirement.

Florida State was 12-5 when Mike Jr.’s first season was reduce quick due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seminoles have been 31-24 in 2021 and 34-25 this season. They completed fourth and third, respectively, within the ACC’s Atlantic Division and by no means made it previous two video games within the convention event.

Mike Jr.’s son, Tyler, was a sophomore infielder for the Seminoles this season and appeared in 26 video games.

“We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete,” Alford stated. “His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled. I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

The elder Martin stays the all-time chief in faculty baseball coaching wins with 2,029, and he led the Seminoles to 17 College World Series in his 40 seasons.

