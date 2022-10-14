Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors

The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group.

Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar.

The retirement of Beverly Miller and the upcoming retirement of John Bembry necessitated the hires.

FSU Controller Judd Enfinger mentioned FSU is saying goodbye to 2 excellent directors who’ve contributed a mixed 40+ years to Finance and Administration.

“Any time you lose two directors with the tenure, expertise and dedication shown by Beverly and John over the past many years, you are going to feel that loss,” Enfinger mentioned. “But while they are irreplaceable, in Luanne and Gilman, we have been extremely fortunate to hire two exceptional and extremely well-qualified individuals to succeed them.”

Brown began as payroll director in early June. Previously, she was at Grand Valley State University, in Allendale, Michigan, the place she served as their director of Payroll Services since 2006. She has over 30 years of expertise in payroll and accounting administration roles and is a Certified Payroll Professional (CPP).

Brown might be liable for offering oversight and path to the managers liable for the processing, accounting and reporting of workers’ wage, taxes and advantages funds, and all different features of the payroll companies division. Every two weeks, the payroll group disburses round $20 million to nicely over 10,000 workers.

“I am humbled to be part of the FSU Controller’s Office and to be able to lead the outstanding FSU Payroll Team that Beverly so successfully led for many years,” Brown mentioned. “To continue in my career with an R1 University has been a longstanding dream of mine. I am excited to be part of the FSU community and look forward to sharing my payroll knowledge and experience.”

Page spent most of his profession with the FSU Controller’s Office previous to taking a place as a better training consulting supervisor with Huron Consulting Group. He is a three-time alumnus of the college, incomes a bachelor’s diploma in English Language & Literature in addition to grasp’s levels in Higher Education Administration and Information Technology.

In his return to FSU, Page will lead an SBS group liable for all pupil monetary billings, collections, refunds and tuition calculation. SBS assesses, disburses and collects about $400 million in tuition and costs yearly and gives customer support on the myriad of emails and cellphone calls that come together with these actions.

Page has greater than 15 years of expertise in pupil finance, bursar actions, communications, methods design, human efficiency management, undertaking evaluation and administration.

“I’m excited to return to my roots in Student Business Services and proud to carry on the outstanding dedication to students and families established by John during his tenure,” Page mentioned. “I also look forward to working alongside my colleagues across the disciplines at Florida State to decrease barriers to student success.”