Florida State University Opera presents Mozart’s ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

Halloween season at Florida State University’s College of Music is as soon as once more slated to be a colourful and costumed affair as FSU Opera presents its fall manufacturing, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro.”

The opera options music that every one ears will discover acquainted from its use in tv and movie. The story is predicated on one in every of three performs by French Revolution-era playwright Pierre Beaumarchais. The story is about in Spain, however the revolutionary temper is within the air, significantly within the traditionally consultant costuming created by designer Christina Marullo.

“The whole institution of the aristocracy is being attacked,” director Matthew Lata stated. “The Count wants to hold on to aristocratic practices or reinstate old ways without regard for his people’s displeasure.”

Those conversant in “The Barber of Seville” will discover a number of acquainted characters in “Le Nozze”: Count Almaviva, his love Rosina — now the Countess — and the titular barber, Figaro. Several years have handed for the reason that occasions of “The Barber of Seville.” Figaro has turn into the Count’s manservant and has fallen in love with Susanna, the Countess’s maid. However, in an try and vitalize his life, the Count has additionally taken a liking to Susanna, an act distinctly observed by Figaro and the Countess. Tricks and traps play out over the course of the opera as Figaro and Susanna navigate their wedding ceremony day.

“It is a real statement of independence, with Figaro and Susanna getting married despite any of the Count’s interference,” Lata stated. “We are really focused on telling a story of the characters as humans, as is laid out in the score and libretto.”

Doctoral college students Brittany Fouché Strine and Ye Ji Lee (who was final seen on the Ruby Diamond stage as Pamina in final fall’s “Die Zauberflöte”), play the position of Susanna.

“Susanna is an 18th century feminist icon — she is sassy and brilliant,” Fouché Strine stated. “She is the smartest person on stage, and she is almost always one step ahead of whatever manipulative plot is in play against her.”

This manufacturing has given these college students an excellent alternative to convey this era piece to life and so they have completely risen to the event. Maestro Christiaan Crans, who’s becoming a member of the College of Music’s school for the 2022-2023 season as music director and coach, is conducting.

“This beloved comic opera by Mozart returns to Ruby Diamond Concert Hall bursting with great singing, clever humor and beautiful sets and costuming,” stated Gregory Jones, Associate Dean of Outreach and Engagement on the College of Music. “We are so fortunate to have one of the very best opera programs in the nation at Florida State, so don’t miss the opportunity to experience the beautiful music, witty acting and stunning imagery that will come together in this imaginative production. FSU Opera is one of Tallahassee’s true treasures and not to be missed.”

Performances will happen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 via Saturday, Oct. 29 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall within the Westcott Building on FSU’s campus.

There shall be a preshow lecture one hour previous to curtain in Room 60 of the Westcott Building. Tickets can be found on-line at tickets.music.fsu.edu and vary from $10-$20.