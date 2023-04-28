Florida State WR Mycah Pittman enters transfer portal as Seminoles lose a top returning offensive weapon

Mycah Pittman, a redshirt junior large receiver for Florida State, has entered the transfer portal most effective a few days ahead of the spring transfer window closes. Pittman introduced the news on Twitter. He used to be not able to take part in spring follow following a hip surgical operation in March and said that he may want 4 to 6 months to recuperate. As a consequence, it stays unsure whether or not he’ll have the ability to take part within the upcoming season.

Despite the damage issues, Pittman is a important loss to the Florida State program. He had a 2022 season the place he stuck 32 passes for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns, making him one of the crucial top returning wideouts for FSU. “This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my life,” Pittman wrote on Twitter. “I prayed about it, I talked to my family about it, and I believe this is the best opportunity for me and my future.”

Prior to becoming a member of FSU, Pittman performed for Oregon the place he contributed to their passing recreation, showing in 22 video games with 12 begins over 3 years with the Ducks. For the Seminoles, Pittman used to be a dependable goal reverse fellow wideout Johnny Wilson for Second Team All-ACC quarterback, Jordan Travis.

Florida State had top hopes for the impending fall season after their breakout 10-3 season in 2022. However, Pittman’s departure isn’t the one one who has led to volatility within the crew’s roster. He is the 8th participant from FSU to go into the transfer portal, becoming a member of the likes of Derrick McLendon, who’s heading to Colorado beneath first-year trainer Deion Sanders.