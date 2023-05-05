Florida student arrested after viral school shooting threats

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – According to Coral Springs police, a student has been arrested in South Florida after making more than one school shooting threats in opposition to more than a few colleges all over the state on-line.

The police have known the student as Catrina Petit who is going to Taravella High School in Coral Springs, Florida.

Petit allegedly made the danger the use of some other student’s title and laptop get right of entry to. The danger was once then posted on social media, inflicting fear all over a number of counties in Florida, reminiscent of Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Volusia counties, amongst others.

According to a press free up, Petit is charged with a number of felonies associated with the threats.

This is a growing tale, and we will be able to stay you up to date with the newest information.



[TRENDING:



Become a News 6 Insider



]

