Florida student-athlete told police her coach said ‘kill yourself’ a month before suicide | National

A Jacksonville University long-distance runner told police her coach “degraded her on a daily basis” and said she will have to “kill herself” two weeks before she died of suicide.

Julia Pernsteiner, who was once identified with disabilities that affected her studying, writing, spelling and mathematics talents, was once “fat shamed,” referred to as “retarded” and mocked by means of her coach Ron Grigg for months, a not too long ago filed lawsuit alleges.

She introduced the problem to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Oct. 22, 2021, and her interview was once recorded by means of an officer’s bodycam and acquired by means of former Jacksonville TV reporter Samantha Mathers, who shared it with Fox News Digital.

The 15-minute video documented the ridicule that Pernsteiner allegedly confronted and months of harassment that incorporated textual content messages and emails.

FLORIDA COLLEGE COACH ‘FAT SHAMED,’ CUT STUDENT-ATHELETE WHO ASKED FOR HELP BEFORE SHE DIED BY SUICIDE: LAWSUIT

“He would make these offhand statements like asking me, ‘Why do I keep you around if you’re not smart and you’re not fast?'” Pernsteiner told police. “He was telling me like, ‘Go kill yourself. You’re awful.'”

A few weeks later, on Nov. 8, 2021, she was once discovered lifeless in her dorm room from an obvious suicide on the age of 23.

Jacksonville University answered to the lawsuit in an emailed observation.

“The students, faculty and staff of Jacksonville University continue to mourn Julia’s tragic death, and we sympathize with the Pernsteiner family for their loss,” the college said. “Per university policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

Fox News Digital’s emails and calls to protection attorneys indexed within the lawsuit for a touch upon Grigg’s behalf were not returned.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL BUS VIDEO SHOWS STUDENT CHOKING 7TH-GRADER IN BULLYING INCIDENT, MOM SAYS

Mathers, a former journalist for Action News Jax who broke the tale as an impartial journalist in a sequence of Instagram vignettes and lined it for a 12 months, discovered Grigg’s alleged bullying of his group prolonged past Pernsteiner and dated again years.

Pernsteiner alluded to this in her recorded dialogue with police, pronouncing she won messages from different ladies who said that they had identical reports with the longtime Jacksonville University coach who have been with the college since 1998 before resigning in 2022.

“Julia’s teammates, for example, were forever impacted by what happened, some greatly,” Mathers told Fox News Digital. “Had it not been for their boldness and bravery, this story would have never come to light.

“Through the vignette sequence, you realized their names, noticed their faces and browse their phrases. Their robust testimonies got here in combination as one collective voice that in the end ended in the resignation of Ron Grigg.”

LISTEN: THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

Grigg has remained quiet since his official resignation from the university in July 2022.

Pernsteiner alleged to police that Grigg tried to keep her quiet.

“He knew I used to be talking out in opposition to him, and he was once mainly looking to stay me quiet and pronouncing, ‘You’re going to f—— smash this monitor group,” she told police.

While Pernsteiner was a walk-on who didn’t have scholarship money at stake, she told police other student-athletes on the team would lose their scholarships if they didn’t lose weight or do what Grigg said.

“It were given to a level the place you are mentally bad looking to please this guy,” she told police. “I’ve messages from our assistant coach who used to run for him pronouncing, ‘I tried reporting him, and nothing’s been performed.'”

NJ STUDENT BULLIED LIKE ADRIANA KUCH A YEAR BEFORE TEEN’S SUICIDE AFTER SCHOOL ASSAULT FILMED: LAWSUIT

In September 2021, Grigg reduce Pernsteiner from the group, according to the lawsuit, which didn’t give a reason why.

She told police his reason was because her GPA was too low, but she believed it was retaliation for speaking out against him.

A police report accompanying the bodycam interview, which was reviewed by Fox News Digital, documented the retaliation claims.

“Mayo Security prompt that Julia Pernsteiner (complainant) notified a physician via their on-line portal that she was once being abused by means of her coach and teammates and feels unsafe,” an Oct. 22, 2021, police file says.

ADRIANA KUCH DEATH: NJ PARENTS, STUDENTS ERUPT AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AFTER BULLIED TEEN’S SUICIDE

“I used to be ready to make touch with Julia within the Student Affairs place of job in individual. Julia prompt that she was once kicked off the Track group because of falling grades and her being a ‘whistleblower’ at the head coach.

“She advised that the head coach for track has caused her emotional distress by telling her to lose weight, threatening to kick her off the team, and saying that she is the worst on the team.”

Pernsteiner did not press fees in opposition to Grigg, in line with the file and bodycam pictures.

After she was once kicked off the group, Pernsteiner “spiraled into a depression,” and he or she grew to become to social products and services on the Mayo Clinic, the Safe Sport Helpline and the Women’s Center for assist, in line with the lawsuit that was once filed by means of her circle of relatives in Duval County Feb. 3.

FLORIDA SUSPECT IN KILLING OF TV NEWS REPORTER, GIRL AND WOMAN MISSED COURT HEARING DUE TO ‘MENTAL HEALTH’

“For 22 months prior to her death, Julia suffered pain, mental anguish, panic attacks, fear and depression,” the lawsuit states.

Less than a month before her demise, Pernsteiner took her tale to Mathers, who endured to apply the case after the 23-year-old took her personal lifestyles.

“People often ask why I chose to publish my reporting on social media rather than a traditional news article,” Mathers said. “But a two-minute news package or 300-word article could never capture the true depth of this story, one that goes far beyond one athlete and one coach.”