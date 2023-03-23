Florida Supreme Court issues five opinions from March 13 to March 19 | Florida

The Florida Supreme Court issued five opinions from March 13 to March 19. As of March 19, the court issued 19 opinions in 2023 — 12 fewer than this point a year ago. The five opinions are below:

From March 13 to March 19, state supreme courts issued 142 opinions nationally. The Hawaii Supreme Court issued the most with 25. State supreme courts in 18 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 68 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 74.

The Florida Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Carlos Muñiz. The court issued 108 opinions in 2022 and 115 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 7,423 opinions in 2022 and 8,320 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,366 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 729 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 637. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

