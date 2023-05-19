Florida Supreme Court issues two opinions from May 8 to May 14 | Florida

The Florida Supreme Court issued two opinions from May 8 to May 1414. As of May 14, the court issued 36 opinions in 2023 — 11 fewer than this point a year ago. The two opinions are below:

From May 8 to May 14, state supreme courts issued 110 opinions nationally. The North Dakota Supreme Court issued the most with 12. State supreme courts in 20 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 68 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 42.

The Florida Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Carlos Muñiz. The court issued 108 opinions in 2022 and 115 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 7,423 opinions in 2022 and 8,320 in 2021. The courts have issued 2,474 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 1,390 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 1,084. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

