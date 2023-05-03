Florida suspect in deaths of 3 children and their mother fatally shot by law enforcement during motel standoff

A suspect in the deaths of a woman and her three children was killed by law enforcement after a standoff at Slumberland Motel in Sanford, Florida on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Al Joseph Stetson, had allegedly killed the woman and her 21, 17, and 11-year-old children in their apartment the previous day, but authorities were not alerted until Tuesday night when family members reported the deaths. The motive for the murders remains unknown.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma revealed that Stetson had a history of domestic violence charges and had prior encounters with the criminal justice system. Stetson had fled to the Slumberland Motel where his brother was staying, and a SWAT team arrived at the location to negotiate with him. Authorities asked other motel residents to either “shelter in place” or evacuate the hotel. The suspect surrendered after hours of negotiation and then reached for his gun, prompting law enforcement to open fire, fatally striking him.

The sheriff’s office has identified the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting as two members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, one member of the Altamonte Springs Police Department, and one member of the Sanford Police Department. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

