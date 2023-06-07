Florida takes credit for migrant flights to California; DeSantis remains mum

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held his first state press convention since pronouncing his presidential marketing campaign release, however remained silent on fresh accusations similar to the migrant flights to California, that have been related to his management. The Governor signed a invoice geared toward limiting tech firms from amassing non-public information on shoppers at a game heart close to The Villages.

Around 3 dozen asylum-seeking migrants arrived unannounced in California over Friday and Monday morning, with paperwork indicating that their chartered commute used to be organized by way of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. However, Governor DeSantis has neither showed nor denied Florida’s involvement within the flights. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has accused the Governor of the use of the migrant relocation program for political functions.

When puzzled about Florida’s position within the flights, a spokesperson from the Division of Emergency Management mentioned that Florida’s relocation program is voluntary, and that the migrants gave their consent to commute to California and have been accompanied by way of a contractor to make certain their protection.

DeSantis had up to now used taxpayer cash to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in an strive to make a political remark about sanctuary towns and blue states. This transfer resulted in numerous criminal demanding situations, together with an ongoing civil rights lawsuit.

The Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff is recommending legal fees be filed in opposition to the ones fascinated about coordinating the flights to California.

Despite calls for motion from some California politicians, criminal and migrant advocacy teams, DeSantis and contributors of his management are but to publicly talk about the most recent migrant flights.

Florida-based political analyst Brian Crowley means that DeSantis’ silence could also be due to political technique, and means that the Governor could also be ready for a strategic second to recognize his involvement within the flights.