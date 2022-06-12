Florida Takes NCAA Women’s Outdoor National Championship

Talitha Diggs

Imogen Barrett

Gabrielle Wilkinson

Anna Hall

Vanessa Watson

Sterling Lester

Jasmine Moore

Natricia Hooper

Alissa Braxton

Parker Valby

Taylor Manson

Doneisha Anderson

Cait Tate

Talitha Diggs

Claire Bryant

Talitha Diggs

Imogen Barrett

Parker Valby

Anna Hall

Vanessa Watson

Jasmine Moore

Natricia Hooper

Anna Hall

Sterling Lester

Saturday, June eleventh: NCAA Outdoor Championships

Event Place, Gators – Time / Mark | Notes

Heptathlon: Final (W) 1. Anna Hall : 6385 | National Champion



5. Sterling Lester : 5751 | Personal Best, First Team All-American

Heptathlon: Long Jump (W) 1. Anna Hall : 6.27m/20-7 (+0.9) (934)



15. Sterling Lester : 5.66m/18-7 (+0.9) (747)

Heptathlon: Javelin (W) 4. Anna Hall : 42.87m/140-7 (722) | Season Best



18. Sterling Lester : 31.11m/102-0 (498)

Heptathlon: 800 Meters (W) 2. Sterling Lester : 2:12.62 (926) | Personal Best



10. Anna Hall : 2:21.23 (807)

Triple Jump: Final (W) 1. Jasmine Moore : 14.32m/46-11.75 (+0.2) | NCAA Champion, Indoor/Outdoor Sweep



6. Natricia Hooper : 13.44m/44-1.25 (+0.9) | First Team All-American



18. Alissa Braxton : 12.83m/42-1.25 (-0.2)

400 Hurdles: Final (W) 2. Anna Hall : 54.76 | National Runner Up, First Team All-American



7. Vanessa Watson : 56.83 | First Team All-American

800 Meters: Final (W) 4. Imogen Barrett : 2:02.05 | First Team All-American



9. Gabrielle Wilkinson : 2:06.40 | Second Team All-American

400 Meters: Final (W) 1. Talitha Diggs : 49.99 | Personal Best, School Record, National Champion, No. 5 NCAA All-Time

5000 Meters: Final (W) 2. Parker Valby : 15:20.10 | Personal Best, School Record, National Runner Up

4×400 Relay: Final (W) 9. Florida: 3:31.16 | Second Team All-American



– Taylor Manson , Doneisha Anderson , Cait Tate , Talitha Diggs







The checklist of accomplishments from this yr’s Florida girls’s observe and area crew might go on endlessly.And it is nonetheless removed from over after making historical past on Saturday night time in Eugene.For the primary time in program historical past, the Gators captured the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Championship, defeating Texas 74-64 within the crew title race.Florida, which entered the weekend ranked No. 2 within the nation, used scoring throughout seven totally different occasions to win the primary out of doors title for the ladies and the third general on the ladies’s facet.This marks the primary NCAA Indoor/Outdoor sweep on the ladies’s facet in this system’s historical past. Florida’s males in 2012 had been beforehand the one different Gator groups to perform that feat.Paired with the Men’s NCAA Outdoor Championship from Friday, Florida collected each crew titles on the weekend, the primary program to perform that feat since Oregon in 2015.Out of the 4 contested NCAA Track and Field Championship meets through the 2022 calendar yr, Florida received three of them.The Gators turned simply the third totally different program (LSU, 1989 and Oregon, 2014 and 2015) to win three crew titles in a single season.Florida obtained factors within the 400 meters (10), 800 meters (5), 5000 meters (8), 400 Hurdles (10), Long Jump (14), Triple Jump (13) and Heptathlon (14).offered an early spark for the Gators, taking down her personal faculty document enroute to the NCAA Outdoor Championship within the 400 meters.She turned simply the fifth collegian ever to run below 50 seconds, crossing the road in 49.99 to finish the indoor/out of doors sweep of the 400 meters.Diggs joins her aunt, Hazel Clark (1998, 800 meters), as the one two girls in program historical past to win NCAA titles in the identical working occasion over indoor and out of doors seasons throughout the identical calendar yr.Charlotte Browning (2010, Mile/1500m) and Becki Wells (1997, Mile/1500m) additionally received particular person working occasions indoors and outdoor however these occasions had been contested over separate distances.Diggs’ title was the second NCAA Outdoor occasion title over 400 meters (Anita Howard, 1992) in program historical past.(4th) and(ninth) adopted up within the 800 meters with a pair of All-American performances.Barrett’s fourth-place end tallied 5 factors within the crew race for the Gators.Amidst the second day of the Heptathlon,stepped away to compete within the finals of the 400-meter hurdles.On the tail of six occasions over 24 hours, Hall ran 54.76 to take 2nd Place and rating eight factors for the Gators.completed seventh in 56.83 to earn First Team All-American standing and add two factors to the Florida tally.Hall’s busy weekend concluded some 20 minutes later with the ultimate occasion of the Heptathlon, the 800 meters.With a sizeable lead in hand, Hall ran the ultimate occasion in 2:21.23 to safe a 446-point victory (6385 factors) within the Heptathlon.In the course of 20 minutes, Hall added 18 factors to the Florida whole.She turned the primary Heptathlon champion in Florida historical past, sweeping each the Indoor Pentathlon and Outdoor Heptathlon this yr.had an excellent weekend within the Heptathlon as properly. After working the 800 meters in 2:12.63, she completed in fifth place with a private better of 5751 factors.made historical past in her personal proper on Saturday night time. After leaping out to 14.03m/46-0.5 on her second try, Moore all however secured her National Title within the Triple Jump.She improved to 14.32m/46-11.75 on her third try, the eventual successful mark on her fourth nationwide title of the season.Moore turned the primary lady in historical past to go 8-for-8 on titles within the horizontal jumps (4 convention, 4 nationwide) in the identical calendar yr.She additionally turned the primary lady to comb the Long Jump/Triple Jump each indoors and outdoor since Cal’s Sheila Hudson in 1990.closed out her collegiate profession in sixth Place (13.44m/44-1.25), incomes First Team All-American honors.was 18th at 12.83m/42-1.25.Following the conclusion of the Heptathlon and Triple Jump, Florida held a 10-point lead over Texas, that meanssimply wanted one level within the 5000 meters to safe the title.She received eight.Valby went head-to-head with NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy, ultimately relinquishing the lead with 800 meters to go to complete because the NCAA Runner Up within the 5000 meters.Her time of 15:20.10 was a close to nine-second private greatest and gave the Gators the required factors to clinch the title earlier than the 4×400 relay.The crew ofandcompleted ninth within the 4×400 relay, incomes Second Team All-American honors.18 factors from Florida’s NCAA Indoor Championship crew had been misplaced resulting from harm previous to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.Lester, Valby, Hooper, Watson,and Barrett added 26 key factors to the Florida trigger to pair with the 48 offered by Moore, Hall and Diggs.The NCAA Outdoor Championship caps off arguably the very best season within the historical past of the Florida girls’s observe and area crew.Over the Indoor and Outdoor seasons, the Gators captured each nationwide titles and the SEC Outdoor Championship.Florida additionally broke the Indoor Triple Jump Collegiate Record and the Indoor 60-Meter Hurdles Collegiate Record.This crew additionally rewrote 11 faculty information.Following this weekend, the Florida girls have now received 51 National Event Titles, together with AIAW titles, within the 50 years of this system.This was the seventh sweep of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in the identical yr (2022 Florida; 2015 Oregon; 2011, 2010, 2009 Texas A&M; 1990, 1989 LSU).Women’s Outdoor Track & Field is the seventh Gator program to say its first NCAA crew title within the final 13 seasons (baseball, gymnastics, softball, males’s tennis, males’s indoor observe & area, males’s out of doors observe & area, girls’s out of doors observe & area).– 400m:: 1st (10)– 800m:: 4th (5)– 5000m:: 2nd (8)– 400mH:: 2nd (8)– 400mH:: seventh (2)– Triple Jump:: 1st (10)– Triple Jump:: sixth (3)– Heptathlon:: 1st (10)– Heptathlon:: fifth (4)1. Florida (74)2. Texas (64)3. Kentucky (50)4. LSU (39)4. Texas A&M (39)



