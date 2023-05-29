Florida teacher arrested for alleged misconduct with student

A Florida-based Christian college teacher, Angela Stewart, 53, has been arrested for having beside the point interactions with a student. According to a record from Action News JAX, Stewart was once discreetly despatched house from the Lighthouse Christian School on 22 May, after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s place of job knowledgeable college directors that it was once investigating her courting with the student. She was once therefore arrested the next day to come.

Stewart is going through 4 felony fees, together with soliciting or attractive in lewd habits with a student as an expert determine, molestation of a minor, attractive in lewd and lascivious conduct with an individual elderly between 12 and 16 years, and illegal use of a two-way communique tool. She seemed in courtroom on 24 May and stays in prison.

The sufferer’s folks and a circle of relatives buddy tracked Stewart and the disabled woman to a neighborhood park on 20 May. The circle of relatives buddy recorded a video in their come upon after which reported the incident to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Charging paperwork reportedly expose beside the point conversations between Stewart and the student relationship again to November 2022.

The college the place Stewart taught, Lighthouse Christian School, launched a observation expressing unhappiness. School professional Esther Skinner stated that the Florida State Department of Children and Families had notified them of an nameless grievance of abuse towards certainly one of their scholars in past due April. Shortly after, the student reached out to Stewart on Facebook Messenger, soliciting for assist as the mum allegedly abused her. Stewart allegedly picked the student up from a close-by park. Skinner warned Stewart that her conduct was once “totally out of line” and violated college insurance policies on touch with scholars after hours. However, Stewart insisted that she did not anything unsuitable and that she simplest sought after to strengthen the student.

The college officers have been “saddened and shocked” to listen to in regards to the allegations towards the teacher.

Nicole Alcindor is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can also be reached at: [email protected].