Florida teen accused of accidentally shooting 11-year-old girl

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 13-year-old is accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl after a gun in his waistband accidentally fired in a automotive Sunday night time in Lakeland.

At round 7:49 p.m., government arrived at a house on Emma Street after receiving a document a few shooting involving a kid, the Lakeland Police Department mentioned in a news unencumber.

When they arrived, police found out that the 11-year-old girl were taken to a health center via a private automotive. Law enforcement says officials on the health center noticed the girl within the construction with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her higher leg space.

After investigating, police say the shooting befell inside of a automotive on the Salvation Army construction on Jim Galloway Road when the 13-year-old had positioned a handgun in his waistband and accidentally fired it. A bullet then reportedly struck the girl within the leg who was once seated subsequent to him within the automotive.

Authorities say the teen was once on probation and is charged with ownership of a firearm via a antisocial, wearing a hid firearm, illegal ownership of a firearm via an individual below 17 and culpable negligence.

Police say the gun utilized by the teen was once discovered and picked up via detectives.

The investigation of the shooting stays ongoing.