Florida teenager charged with DUI after driving 70 mph over the speed limit

A Florida teenager was charged with driving inebriated on Saturday.
Jacob Egozi, 18, was arrested early Saturday morning after driving 100 mph in a 30 mph velocity zone in Clearwater, Florida, and officers noticed the teenager crash his automotive on a number of events, stating that he was driving with “wanton disregard,” in accordance with FOX 13 Tampa Bay.
An arrest report states that {the teenager} had dilated pupils, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, in addition to physique and eyelid tremors.
The report states that Egozi’s blood-alcohol degree was .13.
{The teenager} was handed down fees of driving beneath the affect, possession of a managed substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and racing on a freeway, in accordance with the report.
Along with Egozi’s arrest, the passenger of the automotive was additionally arrested and can seem in courtroom for not interfering within the incident to cease Egozi’s conduct whereas driving the automotive.