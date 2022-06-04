Florida threatens to fine Special Olympics $27 million over vaccination requirement

The State of Florida threatened the Particular Olympics with a high-quality of $27 million due to the group’s requirement that each one athletes competing within the video games in Orlando this weekend be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In a letter despatched to Particular Olympics Worldwide, the Florida Division of Well being knowledgeable the group that its vaccine requirement conflicted with present Florida regulation, which prohibits any enterprise from asking for proof of vaccination.
The letter, which was first obtained by ABC Information, was despatched to the Particular Olympics on Thursday night time.
Shortly after receiving that letter, the Particular Olympics posted an replace on its web site, saying it was “lifting the vaccine requirement for delegation members” attending the video games after repeated calls for from Florida officers.
Unvaccinated athletes who had been beforehand unable to compete will now be allowed to play, the group continued.
“We do not need to struggle. We need to play,” the Particular Olympics’ assertion concluded.
The $27 million high-quality would have been the biggest in Florida’s historical past for an alleged violation of the state’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports.” In 2021, the Florida legislature, on the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, handed a regulation that prevented any enterprise from asking “patrons or clients to supply any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or postinfection restoration.”
Florida officers mentioned they grew to become conscious of the vaccine requirement after listening to complaints from relations of Particular Olympics athletes nationwide, who complained to DeSantis’ workplace that that they had been disqualified from the video games.
“We would like everybody to have the ability to compete,” DeSantis mentioned at a press convention Friday to announce the vaccine requirement had been lifted. “Lastly, we are able to report that each one the athletes will be capable to compete. This can be a aid for lots of the athletes.”
On the press convention, DeSantis was joined by the household of golfer Isabella Valle, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a shunt in her mind. Her mom, Elaine Valle, mentioned her daughter was disqualified from the video games as a result of she is unvaccinated, regardless of Isabella’s neurologist recommending in opposition to taking the vaccine due to her distinctive situation.
Valle has now been cleared to play after the vaccine requirement was lifted.
The Particular Olympics, in the meantime, has repeatedly mentioned that vaccines save lives, significantly in folks with mental disabilities, who’re at excessive danger for COVID problems and loss of life.
The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention recommends the COVID vaccine for folks with disabilities who “could also be at the next danger for extreme sickness from COVID-19.”
DeSantis and Florida’s first girl, Casey DeSantis, are each honorary co-chairs of the 2022 Particular Olympics.