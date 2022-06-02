Florida to see potential tropical storm this weekend

Video above: The newest forecast from WPBF 25 Information meteorologistsTropical storm watches have been issued for South Florida by the Nationwide Hurricane Heart for the tropical system presently within the Gulf of Mexico.South Florida is anticipated to see heavy rains, flooding and attainable remoted tornadoes from the remnants of Agatha which can be anticipated to turn into Alex and hit over the weekend. Climate | Radar | Hurricanes | Site visitors | uLocal | Fb | Twitter | InstagramThere is a 90% probability of growth over the subsequent two, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Heart. If the storm redevelops within the Atlantic, it could turn into the primary named storm — Alex. Informational: 2022 WPBF 25 First Warning Climate Hurricane Survival GuideImpact to Florida The system is forecast to turn into a tropical despair or tropical storm whereas it strikes towards the Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the subsequent 24 hours. It’s anticipated to cross the Florida peninsula Saturday morning.Tropical Storm WatchesTropical storm watches are in impact for:Lake OkeechobeeWest Palm BeachBoca RatonBoca WestJuno BeachJupiterWellington Lion County SafariBelle Glade PahokeePalm SpringsPalm Seashore GardensFlorida GardensAreas in Broward and Miami-Dade countiesWest coast – south of the center of Longboat KeyEast coast – south of the Volusia/Brevard county lineFlorida Keys, together with the Dry TortugasFlorida BayCuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of YouthAs of Thursday night, there aren’t any tropical storm warnings in impact.WATCH: WPBF 25 Storm ShortsWeather dangers There’s a danger for remoted tornadoes because the storm approaches, which incorporates Friday afternoon and night, in response to WPBF 25 Information meteorologists.Heavy rain and flooding are anticipated to hit South Florida and the Keys Friday night time by Saturday. WPBF 25 Information meteorologists mentioned elements of South Florida, particularly from West Palm Seashore to Miami, will see a excessive danger for harmful flash flooding. Palm Seashore County is anticipated to have the largest risk of flooding presently. Remoted tornadoes will probably be attainable as Potential Tropical Cyclone One strikes by the area Friday into Saturday.Due to the extreme rainfall, a Flood Watch will probably be in impact for all of South Florida from midnight by Sunday morning. The newest: Climate protection from WPBF 25 NewsThe newest on Agatha remnantsAgatha made landfall as a Class 2 hurricane in Puerto Angel, Mexico, Monday after quickly strengthening within the Pacific Ocean.The Nationwide Hurricane Heart downgraded Agatha to remnants of a despair Tuesday morning after the system weakened as a result of excessive terrain in its final report. The remnants are presently on the sting of the Yucatan Peninsula close to the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. WATCH: WPBF 25 Information 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season ForecastThis is a growing story. Stick with WPBF 25 meteorologists for the most recent climate info.
Video above: The newest forecast from WPBF 25 Information meteorologists
Tropical storm watches have been issued for South Florida by the Nationwide Hurricane Heart for the tropical system presently within the Gulf of Mexico.
South Florida is anticipated to see heavy rains, flooding and attainable remoted tornadoes from the remnants of Agatha which can be anticipated to turn into Alex and hit over the weekend.
There’s a 90% probability of growth over the subsequent two, in response to the National Hurricane Center.
If the storm redevelops within the Atlantic, it could turn into the primary named storm — Alex.
Influence to Florida
The system is forecast to turn into a tropical despair or tropical storm whereas it strikes towards the Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the subsequent 24 hours. It’s anticipated to cross the Florida peninsula Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Watches
Tropical storm watches are in impact for:
- Lake Okeechobee
- West Palm Seashore
- Boca Raton
- Boca West
- Juno Seashore
- Jupiter
- Wellington
- Lion County Safari
- Belle Glade
- Pahokee
- Palm Springs
- Palm Seashore Gardens
- Florida Gardens
- Areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties
- West coast – south of the center of Longboat Key
- East coast – south of the Volusia/Brevard county line
- Florida Keys, together with the Dry Tortugas
- Florida Bay
- Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth
As of Thursday night, there aren’t any tropical storm warnings in impact.
Climate dangers
There’s a danger for remoted tornadoes because the storm approaches, which incorporates Friday afternoon and night, in response to WPBF 25 Information meteorologists.
Heavy rain and flooding are anticipated to hit South Florida and the Keys Friday night time by Saturday.
WPBF 25 Information meteorologists mentioned elements of South Florida, particularly from West Palm Seashore to Miami, will see a excessive danger for harmful flash flooding. Palm Seashore County is anticipated to have the largest risk of flooding presently.
Remoted tornadoes will probably be attainable as Potential Tropical Cyclone One strikes by the area Friday into Saturday.
Due to the extreme rainfall, a Flood Watch will probably be in impact for all of South Florida from midnight by Sunday morning.
The newest on Agatha remnants
Agatha made landfall as a Class 2 hurricane in Puerto Angel, Mexico, Monday after quickly strengthening within the Pacific Ocean.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded Agatha to remnants of a despair Tuesday morning after the system weakened as a result of excessive terrain in its final report.
The remnants are presently on the sting of the Yucatan Peninsula close to the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
