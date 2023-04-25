Florida Toddler Found Dead in Alligator Jaws Was Drowned by His Father, Police Say – NBC 7 San Diego

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner has made up our minds that Taylen Mosley, the 2-year-old boy who used to be discovered useless in a lake in Florida remaining month, died by drowning. The kid’s father, Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in the deaths of each his son and Taylen’s mom, Pashun Jeffery. Police have said that Mosley threw or positioned his son in Lake Maggiore, the place the kid’s frame used to be ultimately discovered. Taylen Mosley were the topic of a frantic seek after his mom used to be came upon slain in their rental with the infant nowhere to be discovered.

See extra #stpetepd Chief Holloway stated It’s with nice disappointment that we document we discovered the frame of Taylen Mosley in Lake Maggiore. His father Thomas Mosley is charged with 2 counts of 1st diploma homicide. (*7*) — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 1, 2023

Officers on the lookout for Taylen Mosley at Lake Maggiore, a couple of miles from the rental advanced, spotted an alligator “with an object in its mouth.” They briefly learned that the thing used to be a kid’s frame, fired photographs on the reptile, and the alligator dropped the frame. The alligator used to be euthanized. Jeffery and her son had been remaining observed by members of the family round 5:20 p.m. on March 29. Around 8:30 p.m., neighbors reportedly heard a noisy commotion close to their rental, however the police weren’t referred to as. The subsequent day, Jeffery’s mom contacted the rental advanced assets supervisor after now not listening to from her daughter. That’s after they discovered her useless in what Police Chief Holloway has described as “a very violent crime scene” in which Jeffery were stabbed a lot of instances. Family participants stated that Jeffery and Taylen had simply moved into the rental advanced a couple of month in the past. No legal professional information for Thomas Mosley used to be right away to be had.