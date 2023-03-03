Florida toll relief program saved drivers millions in first month, DeSantis says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s toll relief program saved drivers millions of bucks in January, Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced Thursday.

The year-long program routinely provides SunPass shoppers with no less than 35 per 30 days toll transactions a 50 p.c credit score to their account.





DeSantis stated greater than 1.1 million drivers won just about $37 million in financial savings in the program’s first month.

Some shoppers saved greater than $100 right through the first month of the program, DeSantis stated.

“During a time of persistently high inflation, this toll program represents important relief for Florida commuters,” DeSantis stated. “I am proud to have signed this program into law, saving Floridians nearly $37 million in its first month that they can now use to support their families.”

Tampa Bay house drivers who take the Selmon Expressway, I-4 Connector, Veterans Expressway, Pinellas Bayway and Skyway Bridge will get advantages in the event that they have compatibility the program’s standards.

A map of integrated toll amenities in the toll Relief Program may also be discovered here.

The program will finish on Dec. 31. DeSantis stated it’s anticipated to offer a mean of one.2 million drivers a financial savings of just about $480 over the yr.