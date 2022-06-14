Florida

Florida Town Holds All-Mail Referendum for Six Voters | NewsRadio WFLA

June 14, 2022
Esther Dean


PLANT CITY — An election in Florida can be held completely by mail this summer season.

Only six individuals are eligible to solid a poll.

Those six voters reside in a 134-acre space that’s being thought-about for annexation into Plant City, east of Tampa in Hillsborough County.

Any extra potential voters residing within the space should be registered to vote by June twenty first and any ballots should be obtained by the Supervisor of Elections earlier than 7 p.m. on July nineteenth.

Photo: Getty Images

Source link

