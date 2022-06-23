Florida Trooper saved by passersby during violent traffic stop

FLORIDA — A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rescued by a number of passersby after he was punched within the face during a traffic stop.

Dash digital camera video despatched in by the FHP confirmed the scuffle between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado.

Troopers mentioned he was strolling alongside I-4 simply west of exit 5 when he was stopped. According to the arrest report, Delgado informed the trooper he was an artist and was not too long ago kicked out of his mom’s home.

During a search, the 24-year-old allegedly turned “argumentative” and informed the trooper to depart him alone. The video reveals Delgado punching the trooper’s face. Delgado then tried to run and threw a number of extra punches on the trooper. Several civilians stopped to help the trooper during the struggle.

Delgado had a minor minimize on his chin whereas the trooper simply had his nostril bloodied.