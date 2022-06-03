Florida tropical storm warning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance within the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to turn into a tropical storm Friday and is anticipated to deliver heavy rainfall and doable flooding to elements of Florida when it reaches the state this weekend, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Heart.
The middle began issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Thursday and upgraded some watches to warnings on Friday.
“Tropical Storm Warnings are actually in place for Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto, and Highlands counties. These are the areas the place you can get 30 to 40 mph gusts tonight and tomorrow,” mentioned Storm Crew eight Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
At eight a.m. ET Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone One was about 125 miles north of Cozumel, Mexico, and 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers. It was transferring northeast at 6 mph with most sustained winds of 40 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward as much as 60 miles from its heart, in response to the hurricane heart.
The system was anticipated to cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Friday night time earlier than hitting southern and central Florida on Saturday. It must be within the Atlantic, north of the northwestern Bahamas the remainder of the weekend.
“The system is anticipated to develop a well-defined heart and turn into a tropical storm later at present, and
some slight strengthening is feasible whereas it approaches Florida at present and tonight,” the hurricane heart mentioned.
If it turns into a tropical storm, it will be referred to as Alex.
A tropical storm warning was issued for southern parts of the east and west coasts of Florida.
The warning consists of:
- Florida Keys together with the Dry Tortugas
- Florida Bay
- West coast of Florida south of the Center of Longboat Key to Card
Sound Bridge
- East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to
Card Sound Bridge
- Lake Okeechobee
- Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and
Mayabeque
- Northwestern Bahamas
A tropical storm watch was additionally in impact for for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.
The storm is forecast to dump four to eight inches of rain on Central and South Florida and the Florida Keys with some areas in South Florida and the Keys seeing most remoted quantities of 12 inches. This might produce appreciable flash and concrete flooding, the hurricane heart mentioned. Remoted tornadoes are doable over South Florida Friday night time and Saturday.
The next areas might see 1 to three toes of storm surge:
- Marco Island to Card Sound Bridge (1 to three toes)
- Center of Longboat Key to Marco Island (1 to 2 toes)
- Charlotte Harbor (1 to 2 toes)
- Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas (1 to 2 toes)
Western Cuba might see about 6 to 10 inches of rain with some areas seeing most quantities of 14 inches. The heavy rainfall could result in life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, the hurricane heart mentioned.
Keep climate conscious on the go together with the free Max Defender eight Climate app. It’s also possible to signal as much as get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails despatched to your inbox.