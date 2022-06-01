Florida wants pause in federal voting rights case- POLITICO

Good day and welcome to Wednesday.
Good Morning, Good Morning— Attorneys for Florida in addition to nationwide Republican teams seem wanting to sluggish the still-ongoing authorized battle over Florida’s voting legal guidelines means, means down.
Inside You With out You— Chief U.S. District Choose Mark Walker again in late March blocked a number of provisions of a 2021 legislation that imposed new restrictions on drop bins and voting by mail. Walker’s scathing ruling discovered that the brand new legislation was deliberately discriminatory towards Black voters. However final month, the 11th Circuit Courtroom of Appeals stepped in and stayed that call whereas the general attraction strikes ahead.
Fixing a Gap— A part of the appeals courtroom logic was that Walker’s ruling got here too near this yr’s elections and the courtroom wanted to step in to stop confusion. (As beforehand famous, the adjustments contained in SB 90 — significantly the drop field restrictions — have but for use in any main election.)
Getting Higher— Final week, nonetheless, attorneys representing new Secretary of State Twine Byrd, the Republican Nationwide Committee and Nationwide Republican Senatorial Committee requested for a two-month delay in submitting briefs within the case as a result of properly… The argument was that there’s redistricting litigation occurring in state and federal courtroom and since hey, Byrd is new to the job. “Making certain a easy transition is important, particularly with elections nearing. Extending the submitting deadline by sixty days would enable the Secretary’s counsel to give attention to these election-related circumstances and would enable the secretary-of-state transition to run effectively.”
A Day within the Life— Let’s additionally notice {that a} two-month pause within the case would possible push a listening to over Florida’s voting legislation till later within the yr — and doubtless after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection.
With a Little Assist From My Mates— Attorneys representing the voting rights and civil rights teams that introduced the lawsuit difficult the legislation strongly oppose the movement by the state and GOP teams and argue that such a delay means the case received’t be determined forward of the March 2023 municipal elections scheduled throughout the state, together with in Jacksonville. “Appellants provide no good cause for delaying decision of this case and risking depriving plaintiffs of their constitutional rights for an additional yr,” states the response. The attorneys difficult the state legislation argue that, if something, the appeals courtroom ought to expedite the case and take it up as quickly as doable as a result of “the general public curiosity strongly favors immediate decision.”
— WHERE’S RON? — Nothing official introduced for Gov. DeSantis.
Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or every other nugget for Playbook? Get in contact: [email protected]“,”hyperlink”:{“goal”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”mailto:[email protected]”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d00000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d00001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>[email protected]
MONEY’S TOO TIGHT (TO MENTION) — “Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/31/politics/florida-affordable-housing-ron-desantis-democrats/index.html”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d30000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d30001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs,” by CNN’s Steve Contorno: “Democrats in Florida, struggling to energise liberals whereas bleeding assist amongst Latinos, have settled on a message to provoke voters heading into the midterm elections: It is too costly right here. Up and down the poll, Democratic candidates have shifted their campaigns to give attention to the hovering housing prices which might be consuming into the financial savings of retirees and employees and leaving poorer Floridians with fewer locations to go.”
HALF-STEP— (POLITICO’s Andrew Atterbury writes in): The Florida Schooling Affiliation, the state’s largest academics union, on Tuesday threw its assist behind Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist for governor, though the group has but to formally endorse the congressman forward of the Aug. 23 main. The FEA, encompassing some 150,000 all through 100 native unions, is asking the Florida AFL-CIO to endorse Crist in a call that’s anticipated to made by the federation of labor unions in June.
On the scene— At an occasion Tuesday in Miami, union leaders and Crist hounded DeSantis for “politicizing” lecture rooms and “censoring” college classes by way of latest laws that has handed the Legislature with the Republican governor’s backing. “I imagine that public schooling is the equal alternative supplier in our nation when we now have nice academics — and we do,” Crist mentioned Tuesday. “However we’re shedding them below the DeSantis administration as a result of they’re being mistreated.”
GETTING D.C. ATTENTION — “Meet the 25-year-old gun violence prevention advocate who could become the first Gen Z member of Congress“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.businessinsider.com/maxwell-alejandro-frost-gun-violence-prevention-generation-z-congress-2022-5″,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d40000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d40001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Meet the 25-year-old gun violence prevention advocate who could become the first Gen Z member of Congress,” by Insider’s Bryan Metzger: “[Maxwell Alejandro] Frost, a member of Era Z and what he dubs the ‘mass taking pictures era,’ is working to switch Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who’s making a bid for the US Senate. In 2016, he survived an in depth brush with gun violence himself at a Halloween occasion in downtown Orlando when two males close by received right into a taking pictures match with each other. ‘All of us began working,’ he says. ‘I bear in mind I needed to choose up my pal who froze on the bottom.’ Now, he stands an excellent likelihood of turning into Congress’s latest, most outstanding gun violence prevention advocate.”
— “Rep. Val Demings makes it official — files to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/politics/2022/05/31/val-demings-files-run-against-marco-rubio-u-s-senate-seat-florida/9997873002/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d40002″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d40003″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Rep. Val Demings makes it official — files to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio,” by USA As we speak Community-Florida’s John Kennedy
— “Belated Florida map means sunshine in GOP forecast“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://rollcall.com/2022/05/31/belated-florida-map-means-sunshine-in-gop-forecast/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d40004″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d40005″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Belated Florida map means sunshine in GOP forecast,” by Roll Name’s Nathan L. Gonzales
CC: RON DESANTIS— “Supreme Courtroom blocks Texas legislation on social media ‘censorship,’” by POLITICO’s Rebecca Kern: The Supreme Courtroom has suspended a Texas legislation banning on-line platforms from limiting person posts primarily based on their political beliefs, representing a serious win for social media corporations. In a 5-Four ruling, the courtroom granted an emergency keep request on Tuesday from tech trade teams that petitioned to dam the legislation, which is being appealed in a federal appellate courtroom. The businesses have argued the legislation violates their First Modification rights to manage what content material they disseminate on their web sites and platforms.
Context — The Texas legislation, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in September, is one in all a number of Republican makes an attempt on the state degree to enjoin social media platforms from allegedly censoring conservative viewpoints. Florida additionally has an analogous social media legislation (SB 7072) that the 11th U.S. Circuit Courtroom of Appeals dominated final week was largely unconstitutional, siding with the tech commerce teams’ arguments that it violated their First Modification rights.
HEADED TO COURT— “Florida Supreme Court poised to hear case on local gun regulations“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2022/05/31/florida-supreme-court-poised-to-hear-case-on-local-gun-regulations/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Florida Supreme Court poised to hear case on local gun regulations,” by Information Service of Florida’s Jim Saunders: “With mass shootings refueling a nationwide debate about gun legal guidelines, the Florida Supreme Courtroom will hear arguments subsequent week in a dispute a few 2011 state legislation that threatens stiff penalties if metropolis and county officers go gun-related rules. The case has drawn briefs from among the largest names on gun points, such because the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation and the Giffords and Brady gun-control teams. On the coronary heart of the case is Florida’s longstanding observe of building gun legal guidelines statewide — and what occurs if cities and counties attempt to impose gun-related rules.”
WAITING FOR GOVERNOR — “New school safety bill focuses on identifying potential shooters, not access to guns“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article261982810.html”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60002″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60003″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>New school safety bill focuses on identifying potential shooters, not access to guns,” by Miami Herald’s Mary Ellen Klas: “A day after an 18-year-old gunman entered an elementary college in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 college students and two academics, the Florida Legislature despatched HB 1421 to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his anticipated signature. The measure, handed through the common legislative session, makes an attempt to enhance transparency round college emergencies, tightens necessities on who can function college security officers, will increase coaching regarding youth psychological well being and, for the primary time, requires the Florida Division of Schooling’s Workplace of Protected Colleges to undertake a plan for household reunification when Ok-12 public colleges are closed or unexpectedly evacuated.”
THE GOVERNOR WANTS YOU— “Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/local/state/2022/05/31/florida-state-guard-accepting-applications-volunteer-force/7459049001/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60004″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60005″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army,” by Tallahassee Democrat’s Jason Delgado: “The Florida State Guard is now accepting functions. The Governor’s Workplace on Tuesday promoted two listings — one inviting Floridians to hitch the 400-man volunteer power, one other looking for one individual to guide it. ‘In case you love the state of Florida, have a need to assist your neighborhood, and have expertise useful to guard the state from a catastrophe, we encourage you to use to hitch the FLSG,’ says a information launch. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced plans final yr to revive the power after a long time of dormancy. The state guard, he says, will help the Florida Nationwide Guard throughout pure disasters and different states of emergency.”
SUMMER DAYS OF LITIGATION— “Contractors challenge property insurance reforms passed by Florida lawmakers“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2022/05/31/contractors-challenge-property-insurance-reforms-passed-by-florida-lawmakers/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60006″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60007″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Contractors challenge property insurance reforms passed by Florida lawmakers,” by Information Service of Florida’s Jim Saunders: “Lower than per week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property insurance coverage adjustments, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional problem that targets a brand new restriction on lawyer charges in lawsuits towards insurance coverage corporations. The Restoration Affiliation of Florida and Air High quality Assessors LLC, an Orlando agency that does work comparable to mould testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit courtroom. It got here after lawmakers final week handed a measure (SB 2-D) to attempt to bolster a troubled property insurance coverage market that has led to householders shedding protection and seeing spiraling premiums.”
— “Abortion medication is legal in Florida. But for how much longer“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2022/05/31/abortion-medication-is-legal-in-florida-but-for-how-much-longer/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60008″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d60009″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Abortion medication is legal in Florida. But for how much longer?” by Tampa Bay Instances’ Ian Hodgson
SPEAKING OUT — “Inside a Biden White House adrift“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-white-house-adrift-rcna30121″,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d90000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4d90001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Inside a Biden White House adrift,” by NBC Information’ Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, Kristen Welker and Courtney Kube: “Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., mentioned the White Home has did not put ahead what she known as an ‘intellectually trustworthy’ plan to fight inflation — a burden that ranks first amongst Individuals’ financial issues, polling signifies. A invoice the Home handed to crack down on alleged fuel worth gouging isn’t a solution, she mentioned. ‘If I sound annoyed, it’s as a result of I hear from my constituents,’ Murphy mentioned. ‘They’re struggling. This isn’t a time for political video games. It’s not the time for locating bogeymen.’”
‘I’M NOT INVOLVED WITH THAT’ — “U.S. Rep. John Rutherford faces ethics committee probe over disclosure of stock trades“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/nation-world/2022/05/31/u-s-rep-john-rutherford-says-he-paid-fines-missed-filing-deadlines/9999205002/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4db0000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4db0001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>U.S. Rep. John Rutherford faces ethics committee probe over disclosure of stock trades,” by Florida Instances-Union’s David Bauerlein: “U.S. Rep. John Rutherford will bear an investigation by the Home Committee on Ethics over a number of late disclosures of inventory transactions, a matter that Rutherford had mentioned he believed he already put behind him by paying fines. The Home ethics committee’s leaders introduced Tuesday they’d open the investigation after receiving a referral from the Workplace of Congressional Ethics. Rutherford, R-Jacksonville, serves on the bipartisan, 10-member Home Committee on Ethics, so the committee is reviewing one in all its personal members.”
STATUS QUO — ““,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:””,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4dd0000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4dd0001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>— “National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://floridaphoenix.com/2022/05/31/national-international-officials-urge-gun-control-policies-after-uvalde-but-fl-still-quiet/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4dd0002″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4dd0003″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet,” by Florida Phoenix’s Michael Moline: “Every week after the mass college taking pictures in Uvalde, Texas, nationwide and worldwide officers are reflecting on what to do about gun insurance policies, however Florida continues to be quiet on including extra restrictions. On the state-level, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has as soon as once more known as for a particular legislative session to go extra gun possession regulation laws, in a Tuesday letter to Senate President Wilton Simpson and Home Speaker Chris Sprowls.”
STORM WARNING— “New threat to South Florida takes shape as Hurricane Agatha falls apart after battering Mexico“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/2022/05/31/south-florida-can-expect-heavy-rainfall-and-squally-conditions/7457887001/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4df0000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4df0001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>New threat to South Florida takes shape as Hurricane Agatha falls apart after battering Mexico,” by Palm Seaside Publish’s Kimberly Miller: “As Hurricane Agatha fell aside Tuesday after battering a stretch of vacationer seashores and fishing cities in southern Mexico, a brand new risk to South Florida started to take form close to the Yucatan Peninsula. The Nationwide Climate Service in Miami mentioned South Florida ought to anticipate heavy rainfall and squally situations by the tip of the week as what’s forecast to grow to be not less than a tropical melancholy strikes towards the northeast. If the churn of storminess within the southeastern Gulf of Mexico positive factors tropical storm standing, it will be named Alex.”
— “Two years after Hurricane Sally, has Pensacola bounced back? No, not quite, experts say“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.pnj.com/story/weather/hurricane-guide/2022/05/30/pensacola-northwest-florida-still-recovering-hurricane-sally/9557183002/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4df0002″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4df0003″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Two years after Hurricane Sally, has Pensacola bounced back? No, not quite, experts say,” by Pensacola Information Journal’s Alex Miller
I DRINK YOUR MILKSHAKE— “State agency backs environmental challenge of water bottling permit,“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2022/05/state-agency-backs-environmental-challenge-of-water-bottling-permit-00036133″,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e00000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e00001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>State agency backs environmental challenge of water bottling permit,” by POLITICO’s Bruce Ritchie: A state company that issued a allow for water bottling at Ginnie Springs alongside the Santa Fe River is now siding with environmentalists who’re difficult the motion, in line with a brand new courtroom submitting. The Suwannee River Water Administration District advised the first District Courtroom of Attraction {that a} state administrative choose in 2021 erred in ruling that the environmental group the Florida Springs Council had misplaced its likelihood to attraction a yr earlier.
DLP CHRONICLES— “She drank beer in a city car, ran commissioner’s errands. She still works for Miami“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article261711247.html”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e00002″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e00003″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>She drank beer in a city car, ran commissioner’s errands. She still works for Miami,” by Miami Herald’s David Ovalle and Joey Flechas: “On paper, ex-con Jenny Nillo was employed as a neighborhood liaison by a tax-funded workplace tasked with revitalizing struggling neighborhoods close to downtown Miami. However in actuality, Nillo not often went to the Omni Neighborhood Redevelopment Company’s Overtown headquarters. As an alternative, investigators tailing her discovered she spent her days consuming gas-station beers in her city-issued automotive, driving to places of work of the company’s chairman: Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla. Investigators monitoring her actions final yr had been so involved by her consuming that they pulled her over after she purchased wine and tequila and spent an hour at Díaz de la Portilla’s residence in the midst of the morning.”
AWFUL — “Captain cut parasailing cable before mom and kids slammed into Keys bridge, police say“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/florida-keys/article261960265.html”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Captain cut parasailing cable before mom and kids slammed into Keys bridge, police say,” by FLKeysNews.com’s David Goodhue and Gwen Filosa: “A parasailing cable tethering a younger mom and two youngsters to a ship was deliberately lower by the vessel’s captain on Memorial Day, plunging them into the water and dragging them throughout the floor earlier than they hit a Florida Keys bridge, in line with police investigating the case. The 33-year-old lady from Schaumburg, Illinois, Supraja Alaparthi, was useless by the point a ‘good Samaritan’ boat captain delivered her and the youngsters to a restaurant within the Center Keys metropolis of Marathon, which police, Coast Guard crews and paramedics had been utilizing as a staging space for Monday’s tragedy.”
— “Miami Gardens residents drop F-1 suit. Race was loud but won’t cause hearing loss“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nascar-auto-racing/article261988535.html”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10002″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10003″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Miami Gardens residents drop F-1 suit. Race was loud but won’t cause hearing loss,” by Miami Herald’s Aaron Leibowitz
— “Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://apnews.com/article/st-petersburg-florida-lakes-alligators-24630d373d6cd8ad7d3288537ddc7bf2″,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10004″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10005″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course,” by Related Press’ Curt Anderson
— “Bill Nelson: Future of space is in Jacksonville, as local firm Redwire works on NASA mission“,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”url”:”https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/2022/05/31/redwire-paves-future-space-technology-northeast-florida/9765750002/”,”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10006″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-1ef7-d353-a3b1-1fffb4e10007″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Bill Nelson: Future of space is in Jacksonville, as local firm Redwire works on NASA mission,” by Florida Instances-Union’s Alexandria Mansfield
BIRTHDAYS: State Sen. Danny Burgess … Tallahassee Democrat’s Jeff Burlew … Lyndee Rose … Journalist Jake Stofan … Journalist Invoice Barrow