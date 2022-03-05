Florida wildfire prompts at least 600 evacuations and a local state of emergency

A quick-spreading wildfire in northwestern Florida has prompted officials to declare a local state of emergency and institute mandatory evacuation orders, officials said Friday. The blaze has grown to 1,000 acres and is continuing to spread north and northeastward.

By Friday evening, around 600 homes had been evacuated, the Florida Forest Service said. Two structures have been destroyed by the fire and at least 12 were damaged. It is not clear how much of the fire is contained.

Officials are on the ground responding to a wildfire in Bay County, Florida. Bay County, Florida Emergency Services



Multiple agencies in Bay County and neighboring counties are responding to the fire. More than a dozen tractor plow units are on the ground, multiple helicopters are assisting from the air and more than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze, the Florida Forest Service said.

Those in areas from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between Highway 231 and Highway 98 are under mandatory evacuations. An emergency shelter has been established for those asked to evacuate at Hiland Park Baptist Church, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Video taken on Amanda Circle, off Pipeline Road. Please stay away from this area. Firefighters continue to work to protect people and property. Posted by Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 4, 2022

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is burning in the area where Hurricane Michael felled 72 million tons of trees, which “serve as fuel for wildfires.” The service warned of an elevated statewide fire danger level coupled with “critically low humidity” for the weekend.

“Wildfires can have a traumatic effect on communities,” it said on Twitter. “Unlike hurricanes, there is little to no warning. Don’t wait for wildfire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

