Florida Wins Men’s NCAA Outdoor Championship

Friday, June tenth: NCAA Outdoor Championships

Event Place, Gators – Time / Mark | Notes

Heptathlon: 100 Hurdles (W) 3. Anna Hall : 13.15 (-0.2) (1102) | Personal Best



5. Sterling Lester : 13.43 (+1.7) (1060)

Heptathlon: High Jump (W) 1. Anna Hall : 1.81m/5-11.25 (991) | Season Best



13. Sterling Lester : 1.69m/5-6.5 (842) | Tied Personal Best

Heptathlon: Shot Put (W) 3. Anna Hall : 13.54m/44-5.25 (763) | Personal Best



17. Sterling Lester : 11.50m/37-8.75 | Season Best

Heptathlon: 200 Meters (W) 1. Anna Hall : 23.13 (+0.4) (1066) | Personal Best



2. Sterling Lester : 23.29 (+0.4) (1050) | Personal Best

4×100 Relay: Final (M) 2. Florida: 38.52 | NCAA Runner Up



– Dedrick Vanover , Tyler Davis , PJ Austin , Joseph Fahnbulleh

100 Meters: Final (M) 1. Joseph Fahnbulleh : 10.00 (+0.6) | Personal Best, NCAA Champion



5. Dedrick Vanover : 10.16 (+0.6) | First Team All-American

400 Meters: Final (M) 2. Champion Allison : 44.41 | NCAA Runner Up, First Team All-American



5. Ryan Willie : 45.00 | Personal Best, First Team All-American

200 Meters: Final (M) 1. Joseph Fahnbulleh : 19.83 (+0.6) | Back-to-Back NCAA Champion, Personal Best, School Record, No. 4 All-Time NCAA

4×400 Relay: Final (M) 1. Florida: 2:58.88 | Meet Record, Facility Record, National Champions



– Jacory Patterson , Ryan Willie , Jacob Miley , Champion Allison







For the fifth time in program historical past, the Florida males’s observe and discipline group was the ultimate group standing when the out of doors season ended.The Gators, behind 54 group factors on Friday, captured this system’s fifth NCAA Men’s Outdoor National Championship and the tenth nationwide title total.Florida has now gained 10 of the 24 contested Men’s National Championship meets since 2010 with 5 wins indoors and 5 outside.This victory marks the eleventh National Championship for Head Coachwith ten on the boys’s aspect and one on the ladies’s aspect.The Gators got here in to the day with none factors on the board. But with seven entries in play on Friday night, the items to convey dwelling the title had been on the desk.Florida opened the night with a runner-up end within the 4×100 relay. The group ofandran 38.52, lacking out on first place by .03 seconds.Fahnbulleh practically ran down the whole discipline on the anchor leg. The Gators’ runner-up end marked the primary eight factors on the board of the night.40 minutes later, Vanover and Fahnbulleh got here again to face an ultra-competitive discipline within the 100 meters.With about 20 meters to go, Fahnbulleh took over the lead, crossing the road in 10.00 (+0.6) to win the NCAA Outdoor Championship within the 100 meters.Vanover earned fifth in his first-ever particular person nationwide closing, clocking 10.16 to attain 4 huge factors for the Gators.Fahnbulleh’s title within the 100 meters was the third in Florida historical past becoming a member of Bernard Williams (2000) and Jeff Demps (2010) within the file books.andcompleted 2nd and fifth respectively within the 400 meters so as to add 12 factors to the Gators’ efforts.Allison crossed the road in 44.41 whereas Willie adopted with a private better of 45.00.Florida scored 34 factors throughout three occasions (4×100, 100m and 400m) within the span of 1 hour to maneuver right into a tie for first within the group race with 5 occasions to go.National Championship meets convey out the perfect in true opponents. To win a title, it’s important to have people step up and carry out on the highest stage.Fahnbulleh did that on Friday evening.After anchoring Florida to 2nd within the 4×100 and profitable the 100 meters, Fahnbulleh made historical past at Hayward Field.Fahnbulleh obliterated the sphere within the 200 meters, clocking a private greatest and college file of 19.83 to all however safe the group title.His time was No. 4 all-time in NCAA historical past and gave him back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships throughout 200 meters.He turned the primary runner in Florida historical past to win two particular person working occasions on the identical NCAA Outdoor Championships.Fahnbulleh’s back-to-back titles within the 200 meters made him the ninth particular person in males’s program historical past to win back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships.To shut out the evening, with the title already in hand, Florida went out and broke the meet and facility file within the 4×400 relay.The Gators carried the baton in 2:58.88 with legs from, Willie,(45.85) and Allison (44.06).That time was simply .35 seconds shy of the collegiate file, set earlier this 12 months by the identical quartet of Gators.This group now has three of the quickest six occasions in NCAA historical past within the 4×400.There have solely been two performances below 2:59.00 in NCAA historical past. Florida has run them each this 12 months with the identical group.Florida’s National Championship marks the Thirteenth-consecutive NCAA Outdoor Championships that it has completed with a group trophy.The Gators have additionally now gained a minimum of one occasion title on the boys’s aspect at 13-consecutive NCAA Outdoor Championships.While the boys’s closing day was occurring,raced out to an enormous day one lead within the Heptathlon.She sits a prime the leaderboard by means of 4 occasions with 3922 factors.sits fourth with 3580 heading into the ultimate day tomorrow.Florida’s girls get the possibility to make historical past tomorrow as they chase a group title as nicely. The Gators could have 12 entries competing tomorrow together with the 2 heptathletes.– 100m:: 1st (10)– 100m:: fifth (4)– 200m:: 1st (10)– 400m:: 2nd (8)– 400m:: fifth (4)– 4×100: Florida: 2nd (8)– 4×400: Florida: 1st (10)2. Texas (38)3. Tennessee (34)4. Florida State (33)5. Georgia (32)



