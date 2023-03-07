Florida Withdraws From Electronic Registration Information Center

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is becoming a member of different GOP-led states like Missouri and West Virginia and finishing its club with the digital registration information middle, often referred to as ERIC.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd mentioned the verdict was once made on account of information privateness and “blatant partisanship.” But supporters of the ERIC are talking out towards the verdict.

“It’s really just straight bipartisan/non-partisan election integrity,” mentioned Brad Ashwell, Florida director of All Voting is Local.

Gov. Ron Desantis supported ERIC in 2019 when he introduced that Florida would sign up for as a member. He mentioned it might be sure that the state has cleaner and extra correct voter registration rolls.

While operating on a tale in regards to the state finishing his club with ERIC, ABC Action News came upon a couple of Pinellas County guy who was once arrested Monday, March 6. His identify is Philip French. According to the Pinellas Co. manager of elections, Julie Marcus, French voted two times in 2020.

“It is important for us to make sure that we provide any evidence of potential voter fraud to our state attorney for possible persecution,” Marcus mentioned.

According to the arrest record, French voted in Florida and in Virginia in 2020. Marcus mentioned he was once no longer the one one. There are two different Pinellas Coounty citizens being investigated.

“We received this information because of Florida’s relationship with ERIC,” she mentioned.

Ashwell mentioned that’s evidence sure that ERIC works and is wanted within the state. Secretary Byrd mentioned, in a press unencumber, the verdict is to safe information and get rid of what some state leaders believe partisan inclinations, writing, “Withdrawing from ERIC will ensure the data privacy of Florida voters is protected.”

“It’s baffling that they would remove the state from it,” mentioned Ashwell.