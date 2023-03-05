Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband has been released from jail – WSB-TV Channel 2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman has been released on a $150,000 bond Friday night time. She is accused of capturing her terminally ill husband to dying in a sanatorium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ellen Gilland, 76, was once arrested on Jan. 21 after allegedly capturing her 77-year-old husband, Jerry Gilland, at AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach.

Judge Raul Zambrano granted Gilland a $150,000 bond and ordered her not to have get entry to to any weapons, guns, or ammunition, in keeping with WFTV. He additionally stated she can not seek advice from any hospitals until she was once experiencing a clinical emergency, the tv station reported.

Gilland was once held on the Volusia County Jail since she was once arrested in January, The Associated Press reported.

Gilland was once charged to start with with first-degree homicide however ultimate Wednesday, she was once indicted on lesser fees of aiding self-murder/manslaughter, and irritated attack of a regulation enforcement officer, in keeping with the AP.

Gilland and her husband had a suicide pact that she stated was once within the works for weeks however she was once not able to observe via with turning the gun on herself after she shot her husband, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young stated at a news convention again on Jan. 21, in keeping with the AP. Gilland ended up in a four-hour standoff with police.

Police used a nonlethal explosive to get distracted so they might take her into custody, the AP stated.