Florida woman arrested for allegedly shooting and killing neighbor through front door

June 7, 2023
BC_Reporter

A Florida woman named Susan Lorincz has been taken into custody and accused of manslaughter. She allegedly shot and killed her neighbor AJ Owens through her front door. Many are dissatisfied that it took four days for Lorincz’s arrest to occur. Mark Strassmen reports on the News. Receive immediate notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive coverage by enabling browser notifications. Disable notifications now or activate them later.

