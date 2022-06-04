Florida woman begged for her life before being shot, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with tried murder after attacking a lady in Titusville Thursday evening time, police acknowledged.

NBC affiliate WESH reported officers responded to Willow Avenue at spherical 11 p.m. and seen a blood-covered girl fleeing for her life from a male attacker.

Police acknowledged they seen Alteric Johnson, 22, of Titusville shoot the lady with a rifle as she tried to get to safety in a single different dwelling.

Officers took Johnson into custody as a result of the sufferer was taken to a hospital for remedy to her excessive accidents.

WESH reported that the lady was shot inside the once more inside the neck and suffered from {a partially} amputated hand. Police acknowledged she was moreover struck with a machete in the midst of the assault.

In response to WESH, surveillance video confirmed the lady beg for her life and acknowledged “I’m sorry” to Johnson.

Johnson stays in jail with out bond as of this report.