Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police

A woman in Florida was once arrested for allegedly capturing her pet parrot after you have into an issue with her husband whilst under the influence of alcohol.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Largo Police Department, Suzanne Mulalley, 61, shot and killed her African grey fowl with a pistol at round 5:03 pm on Monday night of their house.

The officer who filed the affidavit said that each Mulalley and her husband have been intoxicated on the time of the incident, and that once they walked out of doors, they started pushing every different. Mulalley additionally sprayed her husband’s head with water from a twig bottle.

Though a witness noticed the capturing and supplied a written commentary, Mulalley denied the crime. She was once charged with home battery and later launched from prison on Tuesday with orders to not have any touch with her husband or any animals.

