Florida woman killed, 2 children injured in a parasailing accident

The incident occurred on Monday close to Pigeon Key in Monroe County, Florida.
In an preliminary report, officers with FWC mentioned after the boat arrived on the desired location, the captain and mate performed a three-seater parasail flight which included the three victims.
The flight was initially performed north of the Seven Mile Bridge. Shortly after placing the three people in flight, a powerful gust of wind “pegged” the parasail, that means climate was then controlling the sail and doubtlessly impeding the protected operation of the boat, in keeping with the report. With the parasail pegged, the captain minimize the road tethered to the three people, the report acknowledged.
The three dropped from an unknown peak and had been dragged by the water by the inflated parasail. Officers mentioned the chute continued to pull the victims by and throughout the water’s floor till the parasail collided with the previous 7-Mile Bridge, west of Pigeon Key.
The girl, who officers recognized as Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced lifeless on the scene. Alaparthi’s 10-year-old son suffered minimal accidents, nevertheless, her nephew, 9, was rushed to a Miami hospital for extra remedy, the report acknowledged.
The accident is presently underneath investigation by the FWC and the US Coast Guard.