Florida

Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


A Florida woman who’s one of 60 folks charged in a $300 million nationwide journal fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her function, accepting duty from defrauding hundreds of Americans of $86 million of the full.

Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was amongst these concerned in a scheme that focused 150,000 aged and vulnerable folks throughout the nation, together with in Minnesota.

In whole, 60 folks have been charged for his or her involvement in the scam throughout 14 states – together with Minnesotans – with Rhonda Moulder working as a supervisor for Florida-based corporations concerned in fraudulent journal gross sales between 2001 and 2020.

