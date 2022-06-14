Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws – KIRO 7 News Seattle

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she discovered her pet with its head inside an alligator’s mouth.

Stephany Pineda instructed WSVN she heard her mom screaming, and when she ran exterior of her south Florida residence, she noticed her French bulldog’s head within the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran exterior towards the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog till the gator let go.

“She was being dragged by a gator,” Pineda instructed WTVJ. “I started screaming like crazy, ‘It’s killing her!’ I can’t remember — like, everything went silent in my head, and I grabbed her. But I screamed so loud, and my mom was screaming so loud that he let go.”

“All I heard from her was, ‘The gator, the baby, the dog,’” Will Ubario, Pineda’s husband, instructed WSVN. (*7*)

Ubario instructed WSVN that his spouse saved two canine, saying their second French bulldog was additionally close to the alligator, barking at it. Pineda was capable of seize it and convey it to security.

Pineda instructed WTVJ that she and her husband consider that heavy rain within the final week washed away filth below their fence, creating a gap giant sufficient for the alligator to return in and snatch the dog.

Trappers got here and have been capable of catch the alligator by utilizing a machine that mimics the sound of a dog barking, WSVN reported. A second alligator was anticipated to be eliminated from the world as nicely.

Trappers instructed WTVJ that they introduced the seven-and-a-half-foot alligator to a wildlife sanctuary.

The dog, named Gloria, is doing OK, with Pineda telling WSVN that her puncture wounds are therapeutic.

