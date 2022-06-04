Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra – KIRO 7 News Seattle

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officers on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first child zebra on Wednesday.

The Brevard Zoo launched in a news launch that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave supply to a male on Wednesday. The infant zebra weighed about 88 kilos and was healthful, zoo officers talked about.

“For a hand-reared, first-time mother, Lauren is doing an amazing job elevating her foal,” Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of animal packages, talked about in an announcement. “The infant is energetic, and we’ve seen him on digital camera working and bucking round within the stall.”

Lauren and the foal will keep isolated as zoo officers want them to bond. Usually, Grévy’s zebras of their pure differ separate themselves from their herd after giving supply.

“We’re mimicking this as carefully as attainable by permitting Lauren to have remoted bonding time,” the zoo talked about in its launch.

The foal’s sire, a 9-year-old male named Bakari, arrived on the Brevard Zoo in 2020 as a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, the zoo talked about.

One other zebra, Iggy, might be pregnant and anticipated to ship her foal shortly, in line with the news launch.

