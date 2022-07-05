Florida’s 15-week abortion ban reinstated after legal appeal

TALLAHASSEE – Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban was blocked after which rapidly reinstated Tuesday after an appeal from the state legal professional common in a lawsuit difficult the restriction.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order briefly halting the legislation after reproductive well being suppliers argued that the state structure ensures the appropriate to the process. The state appealed his order, mechanically placing the legislation again into impact.

The legal forwards and backwards got here as abortion legal guidelines change at a frenzied tempo throughout the nation after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a number of state legal guidelines and court docket circumstances shifting entry to the process by the hour.

The Florida legislation prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the process is critical to avoid wasting the pregnant girl’s life, forestall severe harm or if the fetus has a deadly abnormality. It doesn’t permit exemptions in circumstances the place pregnancies have been brought on by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Violators may resist 5 years in jail. Physicians and different medical professionals may lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for every violation.

The legislation was handed by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring. It grew to become efficient Friday.

Data exhibits nearly all of abortions in Florida happen earlier than 15 weeks. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report mentioned about 2% of the almost 72,000 abortions reported in Florida in 2019 have been carried out after 15 weeks.

In a press release, the American Civil Liberties Union and abortion suppliers within the case mentioned they’d proceed their swimsuit towards the legislation.

“The impacts of allowing this ban to remain in effect will fall hardest on people of color, those trying to make ends meet, immigrants, young people, and vulnerable populations like survivors of intimate partner violence,” the plaintiffs mentioned. “Everyone deserves the ability to access the abortion care they need, and we’ll continue fighting for that right with every tool at our disposal.”

