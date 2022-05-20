Oklahoma

Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped 24% this week | Florida News | Tampa

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

  
Photo via Adobe” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 jumped 24 percent during the past week after a nearly 20 percent increase the previous week, according to data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 1,941 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,560 a week earlier and 1,303 two weeks earlier.

Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units has increased. The new data showed 168 COVID-19 patients needing intensive care, up from 131 a week earlier and 103 two weeks earlier.

Florida in recent weeks has seen increases in overall numbers of COVID-19 cases, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram