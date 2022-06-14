Florida’s DeSantis signs bills to help veterans get jobs | News





TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills Thursday in an effort to help individuals who serve within the army get jobs or advance their training as soon as they depart their service.

Included amongst them are new legal guidelines that may complement federal advantages for disabled veterans attending state universities or government-run profession facilities, permit state businesses to substitute army expertise for postsecondary training to permit veterans to acquire civilian jobs and require the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to expedite license purposes of active-duty army spouses.

“I’m proud to be governor of a very military friendly state. I served in Florida for a time on active duty, and it’s really, really meaningful that you have the people that are wearing the uniform get genuine support from the community,” mentioned DeSantis, who served as a Navy officer. “That’s not true in every part of our country, unfortunately, but it’s definitely true up and down the coast of Florida.”

DeSantis signed the bills at a Fort Walton Beach craft brewery owned by a veteran. It’s in an space of the Panhandle with a big army presence.

