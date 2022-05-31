Florida’s first all-female honor flight sets off for Washington, DC

NEWNow you can take heed to Fox Information articles!
Florida’s first all-women honor flight units off Tuesday for Washington, D.C., the place over 100 veterans will likely be handled to a grand tour of the nation’s capital.
Retired U.S. Military Lt. Col. Heath Davenport, who spent 25 years within the Military, mentioned the historic event serves as a reminder of how far girls have superior in society.
“It’s all the time cool once you get with different vets. However these are all feminine vets. And also you’ve received some that they got here in when girls weren’t precisely welcomed with open arms,” Davenport advised Fox 35 Orlando.
The veteran additionally mentioned she is commonly mistaken as a navy service member’s partner.
“So many individuals, you go and so they say, ‘Oh was your husband within the navy?’ No, it was me,” she added.
Through the honor flight to Washington, the 109 feminine vets will go to battle memorials, see monuments and attend banquets, according to Fox 35 Orlando.
“For a few of these gals, it’s going to be enjoyable to go searching and see as a result of a few of them have by no means been to the Tomb of the Unknown,” mentioned Davenport. “So to see them expertise goes to be cool.”
Davenport additionally mentioned she is wanting ahead to proudly displaying her airborne uniform.
“I’d say most likely the factor I’m most pleased with is being airborne. After I went, there have been no girls there, so it was actually uncommon, so I’m going to be carrying my airborne hat,” she concluded, per the report.
The group is ready to return to Florida on Wednesday night.