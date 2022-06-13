Florida’s Next Cash Crop?: The humble blackberry

WIMAUMA, Fla. — When we take into consideration Florida and farming, the primary fruits that come to thoughts are oranges and strawberries. But, scientists on the University of Florida are working to seek out a wide range of blackberries that can thrive in our distinctive local weather.

You can discover a couple of kinds of blackberries rising in Florida, however historically farmers cannot rely upon blackberries to develop for-profit and scale.

“Because the blackberries, they need maybe two weeks to six weeks of cold days, you know, temperatures below 45, but above freezing,” mentioned Zhanao Deng, a UF/IFAS professor of environmental horticulture on the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC) and one of many scientists making an attempt to breed and develop blackberries. “Growers said they want more information on blackberry cultivars, horticultural practices, and pest management to produce profitable crops.”

Several years in the past, farmers requested University of Florida scientists to assist them produce blackberries as a part of an effort to check whether or not so-called “alternative” crops might develop within the Sunshine State. Crops like hops, blackberries, pomegranates, and others.

“More growers are trying to grow blackberries or are increasing their acreage for commercial production,” Deng mentioned. “We are looking for new varieties that have much less, you know, chilling requirements. So they can, you know, they can produce well in Florida. So they can have, you know, another crop to help them diversify their crop portfolio.”

Hundreds attended the very first blackberry discipline day hosted by UF researchers. Hundreds of berries from totally different varieties had been on show for farmers to style and fee.

“Diversity in Florida, in my mind, is a way to survive,” Gene Altman, the co-owner of Bramble Creek Farms in Hernando County, mentioned. “I’m diversified now. I’m growing passionfruit, figs, along with the blackberries.”

Altman mentioned he is grown about two acres of blackberries on his u-pick farm for over a decade. But, he mentioned harvesting good berries is getting more durable and more durable.

“I planted the blackberries. It was experimental. I was pushing the envelope like I tend to do all the time. And I was one of the first producers in the area,” Altman mentioned. “There’s always a challenge. They grow year-round,” Altman mentioned, including that they could develop year-round however they do not produce year-round.

Altman needs to study varieties that produce with out wanted chill hours.

“That was critical to me because I’m seeing that pretty heavy in my field this year,” Altman mentioned.

According to college officers, “blackberry breeding is not new to UF/IFAS. In the 1950s, UF/IFAS released two varieties, ‘Flordagrand’ and ‘Oklawaha.’ Both produced high yields of large, attractive berries, but their thorny canes made them unsuitable for commercial production.”

Another profit to rising blackberries to scale in Florida is giving shoppers a brisker berry at a decrease price.

“We market to produce from the growers. And some of our strawberry growers are also starting to do blackberry growing,” Jose Carlos Saca, a marketer with Wish Farms, mentioned. “And, we are always looking for good quality fruit and less travel. We don’t have to bring it from Georgia or North Carolina if we have it in Florida… it’s less loss for the supermarket and more profit to the grower.”