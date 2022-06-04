Florida’s Ron DeSantis smeared as ‘authoritarian leader,’ ‘next Grand Wizard of GOP’ by MSNBC ReidOut guests

NEWNow you can take heed to Fox Information articles!
MSNBC host Pleasure Reid and her company on Friday tore into Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him an “authoritarian chief” and claiming he is “being groomed to be the subsequent Grand Wizard of the GOP.”
Addressing her company, Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi and MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah, Reid opened the section by sharing her fears that DeSantis is “creating basically a Republican superstate the place it doesn’t matter the way you vote, the place it’s fully managed by Republicans.”
“Is there any solution to cease this?” she requested earlier than letting her company communicate.
Amandi, a frequent MSNBC visitor, ran along with her doomsday evaluation of the DeSantis scenario: “Pleasure, you requested an important query, as a result of for 246 years on this nation, the reply to that query — is there any solution to cease this? – would have been, ‘Nicely, sure! You may cease it on the poll field this November.’”
Although he admitted he doesn’t imagine voting can work anymore in Florida, he added, “I’m not so certain that, even when the desire of voters’ name to finish this insanity that’s taking place in Florida, it might come to go. As a result of Florida, I don’t assume, is a democracy anymore.”
“I believe Florida is really an authoritarian state modeled after Hungary, Orban,” Amandi declared, naming the European nation’s chief, Viktor Orban.
The strategist pointed to the truth that Hungary hosted a CPAC occasion this yr, which Orban spoke at, and asserted that “in Ron DeSantis, they’re making an attempt to determine that kind of authoritarian chief who will ultimately run for President of the USA.”
“Completely,” Reid responded, after which turned the mic over to Obeidallah to touch upon how the GOP is utilizing Florida as a mannequin for his or her plans of operating the entire nation.
Including to the drama of the dialog, Obeidallah said, “We’re going to be seeing refugees from Florida looking for freedom coming to New York. And also you’re welcome right here, we’d wish to have you ever right here in our state.”
“Look, they’re making a DeSantistan,” Obeidallah quipped, including, “It’s going to be the worst Disney experience ever the place he runs it. He has been banning books, banning Black historical past, banning saying the phrase homosexual, banning hormone remedy for transgender teenagers. Which is simply cruelty.”
“Research have proven that teenagers who’re transgender, who get hormone remedy, are 40% much less more likely to commit suicide or a suicide try. He is aware of that. He doesn’t care. It’s cruelty,” he claimed. “It’s the thought – like Trump – the thought, let’s prey on those that are weak as a substitute of serving to them.”
Obeidallah then accused the GOP base of not being pro-life, “The bottom – which talks about being pro-life – doesn’t care concerning the sanctity of life. They don’t care about kids. They don’t care about folks in want.”
The MSNBC contributor concluded his rant with a swipe equating DeSantis and Republicans with the KKK, stating, “I’m fearful. I take a look at Florida. I take a look at Ron DeSantis being groomed to be the subsequent Grand Wizard of the GOP on a nationwide degree. We must always all be alarmed by what, [he’s] making an attempt to do in Florida, nationally. Very alarming.”
“100 %,” Reid responded.