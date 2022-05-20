Business

FlowersFoodscutsguidanceafterstrongquarter

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

THOMASVILLE,GA.—Aftergeneratingrecordresultsinthefirstquarter2022,FlowersFoods,Inc.anticipatesheadwindsinthesecondandthirdquartersandhaslowereditsearningsguidancefortheyear.

FlowersFoodsnetincomeinthequarterendedApril23was$85.6million,equalto40¢pershareonthecommonstock,up19%from$71.7million,or34¢pershare,inthefirstquarterof2021.Saleswere$1.44billion,up10%from$1.30billiontheyearbefore.Adjustedearningspersharewereup7%,whileadjustedEBIDTArose2.4%.

InpreparedremarksMay19inconnectionwithaninvestmentanalystconferencecallthefollowingday,A.RyalsMcMullian,presidentandchiefexecutiveofficer,saidpricinginthefirstquarterhelpedoffsetsurgingcommoditycostsandaccountedforessentiallyallofthesalesincrease.

“Theseresultscouldhavebeenevenstrongerwereitnotforhigher-than-expectedinflation,supplychaindisruptions,andthedeliberaterationalizationofourproductlineduringthequarterinaccordancewithourportfoliostrategy,”hesaid.“WeimplementedapriceincreaseinJanuary,whichwasintendedtoaddresstheinflationwesawcomingintotheyear.Sincethen,commoditypriceshaverisenmeaningfullyhigherthanouroriginalexpectationsduetoavarietyoffactors,nottheleastofwhichistheconflictinUkraine.”

HesaidwhileFlowersusesvirtuallynorawmaterialsoriginatinginUkraine,theconflicttherehashadanimpactontheglobalmarketforwheatandothercommodities.

Supplychaindisruptionsresultedinproductioncutsduringthequarter,Mr.McMulliansaid.Theimpactwasfeltmostacutelyinpackaging,andespeciallybreadbagsandappearstobepersistinginthecurrentquarter.

“Ourprocurementteamisworkingdiligentlytomitigatetheseshortages,andweexpecttheimpacttoberesolvedinthethirdquarter,”hesaid.

DuringtheMay20call,Mr.McMullianintimatedFlowershadbecometooreliantonasinglesupplierorlimitednumberofsuppliersforbreadbags.

“Thereisplentyofcapacityinthesystemthatwe’veidentifiedandaremovingto,”hesaid.“Sowe’llactuallybespreadingourriskaroundevenmorethanitwasbefore.Sowe’llactuallycomeoutofthisinamuchbettersituationthanwewentintoit.”

Productlinerationalizationalsocostthecompanybusinessinthequarterbutwillpaydividendslongerterm,Mr.McMulliansaid.Inadditiontoreducingcomplexity,stock-keepingunitrationalizationopens“upcapacitytoproducemoreofourhigher-marginbrandedproducts,whichshouldincreasesalesandmarginsoverthelong-term,”hesaid.

Despitethesalesheadwinds,thecompanygrewmarketsharetoanewquarterlyrecordwiththecompany’sfreshpackagedbreadsalesgaining30basispointsofshare,Mr.McMulliansaid.Nature’sOwn,Dave’sKillerBreadandCanyonBakehouseadded20,20and10basispointsofshare,respectively.

Later,hesaidthethreebrandsenjoyeddollarsalesgainsinthequarterof11%,15%and21%,respectively,andvolumegainsof1.7%,5.3%and13.1%.

WithsalesofDave’sKillerBreadstillgrowingrapidly,Flowershasaddednewcapacity,withtheadditionofaproductionlineatthecompany’sHenderson,Nev.,plant.

Adjustingits2022guidance,Flowerssaiditssaleswillrangebetween$4.76billionand$4.85billion,versuspreviousguidanceof$4.66billionand$4.695billion.Saleswouldbeup10%to12%from2021,ifthenewguidanceisrealized.Adjustedearningspersharearesupposedtofallinarangeof$1.20to$1.30,down5¢onbothsidesoftherangefrom$1.25to$1.35andcomparedtoadjusted2021earningspershareof$1.24.

R.SteveKinsey,chieffinancialofficerandchiefaccountingofficer,saidfirst-quarterresultsfellinlinewiththecompany’sinternalplan.WhileanewroundofpricingisplannedforJune(thefirstonewasimplementedinJanuary),hesaidFlowerswillexperiencealagbetweentheonsetofhighercostsandthesecondpriceincrease.

Repeatingthatthesupplychainproblemswillberesolvedinthethirdquarter,Mr.Kinseysaid,“Weexpecttheentiretyofanyadditionalfinancialimpactfromtheseheadwindstobelimitedtothesecondandthirdquarters.Thebenefitsfromourgrowthandefficiencyinitiativesareexpectedtocontributeprimarilytothesecondhalfoftheyear.”

Hesaidinitial2022guidancewasbasedonassumptionofhigh-single-digitcostincreasesandthat70%ofthecompany’skeyrawmaterialswerecoveredatthetime.

“Ourcommoditycoverageisnowapproximately95%,andweexpectcostincreasesofhigh-single-digitstolow-double-digits,”hesaid.“Sofar,we’vebeensuccessfulinobtainingthehigherpricesnecessarytooffsetinflation.Weremainoptimisticthat,combinedwithourinternalactions,weshouldcontinuetobeabletomitigateinflationarycosts,thoughwithsomelageffect.”

Totheissueofkeepingupwithunpredictablyrisingcosts,Mr.McMullianadded,“Westandreadytotakemoreactionstoprotectourmargindollarsshouldinflationarypressureincreasefurther.”

Askedaboutcommentsinrecentdaysbyretailerssuggestingtheymaypushbackonpriceincreasesgoingforwardbecauseofpressuresinflationwasplacingonconsumers,Mr.McMulliansaidFlowersdoesnotexpectproblemswithitsincreasesetforJune.

“Soasfarasthepricingacceptancegoes,wehavenothadanyissuesthere,”hesaid.“Mostofourpricingisinandplanned—thatwasplannedforJune6.Sothere’sreallynoissuetherefromourstandpoint.Sowe’reconfidentwecangetitallin.”





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram