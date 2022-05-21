FM Marcus completes sweep; Rock Hill wins to force Game 3 vs. Forney

SOUTHLAKE — The pitching of Faith Drissel and a timely two-run triple by Tori Edwards helped Flower Mound Marcus to a 5-0 victory over Keller Timber Creek to complete a sweep of the Class 6A Region I semifinal best-of-3 series Friday night before a full house at Lady Dragon Field.

Drissel stood tall in the circle, striking out 11 on the way to a complete-game two-hitter.

“I go with the pitches that are working, and tonight it was more curves and change-ups,” the junior said.

Edwards was anticipating an outside pitch and lashed it down the right-field line in the sixth inning to break up the scoreless pitcher’s dual between Drissel and Timber Creek’s Nicole Stuhr.

“Especially in the playoffs, they are pitching me outside,” said Edwards, also a junior.

Marcus (28-11-1), which won Game 1 6-1 on Thursday, advanced to the regional final for the first time since 2009 and will face El Paso Americas.

Timber Creek (21-17), bidding for its first regional final appearance since 2016, battled on even terms for five innings but could not cash in on major scoring threats in the fourth and sixth innings.

“I’m so proud of these young ladies, the way they rose up to the challenge after starting the season 2-12,” said Timber Creek coach Sheila Sterling. “All I asked of them tonight was to leave it all on the field, and they did.”

Haidyn Sokoloski legged out an infield single to start the three-run rally in the sixth and Timber Creek had no play on Avery Rich’s bunt base hit, setting the table for Edwards. Isa Alejandro’s fielders’ choice grounder to second scored Edwards with the third run.

Alejandro tacked on two insurance runs for Marcus in the seventh, rolling a single up the middle with the bases loaded and two outs after an intentional pass to Edwards.

“The third time through the batting order really made a difference,” said Marcus coach Christy Tumilty. “With all the adversity we faced getting here, this feels great.”

Drissel, perfect through three innings, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth with strikeout and an alert play by catcher Alexa Hanish to touch home plate for the force after fielding a bunt. Timber Creek catcher Kyndel McDaniel opened the inning with an infield single and Saniya Hill’s one-out double to left-center put runners at second and third.

In the bottom of the sixth after Marcus had taken the lead, Drissel walked the first two Timber Creek batters but escaped damage with two ground balls handled by shortstop Sokoloski and an infield pop-up.

Timber Creek had standout defensive plays from center fielder Maddisan Noriega and Hill.

Marcus center fielder Rich countered with a catch after a long run in the bottom of the seventh.

“There is something about this team,” said Drissel. “Ever since winning the play-in game against Flower Mound, we found a connection.”

— Randy Jennings

Prosper Rock Hill 7, Forney 1: Rock Hill extended its postseason by pounding out 14 hits in a Game 2 victory over Forney in a Class 5A Region II semifinal series.

The win for Rock Hill forces a decisive third game that is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Wylie.

Rock Hill (30-9) had an aggressive game plan at the plate and had four hits for extra bases that helped keep Forney on its heels.

“We wanted to attack at the plate and put up good swings against them,” Rock Hill coach Leigh Anne Budd said. “And it paid off for us. We strung together hits and it led to a big inning for us.”

That big inning for Rock Hill was the third inning, as it scored four times on five hits to take a 5-0 lead.

Rock Hill already led 1-0 after an RBI single from Tristalyn Lee in the second inning. Hits by Veronica Cully and Emily Alvarez helped start the rally in the third.

Both players came home to score on a two-run double by Ella Berlage, and a two-run home run by Katerina Luna capped the scoring in the frame. Berlage had two doubles and three RBIs in the win, pacing an offense that saw four different players record two hits or more

Rock Hill kept the pressure on in the fourth, putting up two more runs for a 7-0 advantage. RBI doubles by Jolie Malan and Berlage provided the damage for Rock Hill.

Forney (30-8-2) broke up the shutout in the fifth inning, scoring on an RBI triple by Rylie Harris to cut the lead to 7-1. However, Rock Hill starter Grace Berlage responded with a groundout to end the threat and retired seven of the final nine batters she faced.

Grace Berlage notched four strikeouts in the complete-game victory, while Cully added three hits and two runs scored for Rock Hill.

— Robert Thomas

Mansfield Lake Ridge 5, Cypress Ranch 0: Brooklyn Morris and Avery Hoang combined on a five-hit shutout as Lake Ridge completed a two-game sweep and advanced to the 6A Region II final. Lake Ridge will await the winner of The Woodlands vs. Waco Midway series, which will play Game 3 on Saturday.

Morris pitched the first six innings, allowing five hits and striking out five. Lake Ridge (29-6) outscored Cypress Ranch 16-0 in the series and has won 13 in a row.

Paris Johnson was 2 for 4 and scored two runs, Morris was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kassidy Chance was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Lake Ridge was clinging to a 1-0 lead until scoring once in the bottom of the fifth and three more times in the sixth.

Royse City 3, The Colony 2: Lacey Hicks walked with two outs and Ryley Lance followed with a game-winning RBI double in the top of the seventh as Royse City won Game 2 and forced a decisive third game in the best-of-3 5A Region II semifinal series.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at McKinney Boyd.

Royse City (30-8-1) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth on back-to-back two-out RBI doubles by Emma Moore and Nina Holm. The Colony (24-9-1) tied it in the bottom of the sixth, as Sabrina Wick tripled and then she and Olivia Wick scored on an error.

Kaylee Schmitz pitched a six-hitter and struck out eight for Royse City.

El Paso Americas 6, South Grand Prairie 4: Lynne Sepulveda hit a walk-off two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give Americas the two-game sweep of the Class 6A Region I semifinal series.

South Grand Prairie (31-4) tied it with four runs in the top of the seventh, an inning that included a two-run double by Sophia Simmons and an RBI single by Cassidy Fixico. After tying it, SGP still had the bases loaded with one out but couldn’t score again, as a strikeout and a fly out ended the inning.

Mia Perez finished with 11 strikeouts for Americas, and Sydney Saenz doubled and homered. SGP came into the series ranked No. 3 in the state but was outscored 17-5 in two games.

On Twitter: @DMNGregRiddle

1/16The Colony’s Tamya Waiters (24) delivers a pitch during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 2/16The Colony’s Sabrina Wick (7) steals third base and avoids the tag by Royse City’s Ryley Lance (15) during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 3/16The Colony’s Tamya Waiters (24) takes off her helmet after striking out during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 4/16The Colony’s Sabrina Wick (7) throws to first base in an attempt to make an out during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 5/16The Colony’s Sabrina Wick (7) exclaims after tagging Royse City’s Lacey Hicks (2) out after she attempted to steal second base during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 6/16The Colony’s Sydney Young (6) watches a pitch during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 7/16The sun sets behind fans as they enjoy game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 8/16Royse City’s Jenna Joyce (17) sprints down the first base side after making contact during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 9/16Royse City’s Haley Alaniz (11) scores a run during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 10/16Royse City’s Haley Alaniz (11) high fives a coach after scoring a run during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 11/16Royse City’s Haley Gardella (22) attempts to tag out The Colony’s Sabrina Wick (7) during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Wick was safe on the play.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 12/16The Colony’s Sabrina Wick (7) exclaims as a teammate gets a hit during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 13/16Jace Olver, 15, gets the Royse City student section amped during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 14/16Gavin Alexander, 17, cheers on Royse City during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 15/16Royse City’s Lacey Hicks (2) sprints home to score the go-ahead run during game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Royse City won the game by a final of 3-2.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor) 16/16Royse City’s Jenna Joyce (17) celebrates after getting the final out to win game two of the Class 5A Softball Region II semifinal series over The Colony at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Royse City won the game by a final of 3-2 and ties the series 1-1.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)

***

Related: Softball playoffs: Flower Mound Marcus gets big game from its ace; Lake Ridge roles

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.