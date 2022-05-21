FM Marcus scores 17 straight to sweep; Birdville wins on walk-off hit

Jake Duer and Jacob Morgan gave the Flower Mound Marcus baseball team a push of power into the next round of the playoffs on Friday.

Duer smashed a two-run homer to right to start a five-run third inning, which Morgan concluded with a two-RBI double off the left-field bullpen fence to give Marcus a 5-3 lead over South Grand Prairie in Game 2 of a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal series. Marcus never looked back, scoring 17 unanswered runs in a 17-3 rout at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark to sweep the series two games to none. After Duer’s blast, Nathan Harmon tied the game on an RBI single to left.

Caden Sorrell added to the Marcus lead in the fourth with a triple to left-center that scored Duer. Marcus extended its lead to 8-3 in the fifth on two-out, RBI singles by Nick Mazzola and Camden Mitchell, with Mazzola executing a suicide-squeeze bunt.

Morgan added a two-run homer to left in the sixth inning to extend the Marcus lead to 12-3. That anchored a nine-run frame, capping a three-hit game that included a double in the fifth. Duer also had three hits and a pair of doubles.

Marcus (29-6-2), ranked No. 3 in The Dallas Morning News’ Class 6A area poll, advances to the regional semifinal round for the seventh time since 2009 to face 2021 state runner-up Keller. No. 7-ranked South Grand Prairie (25-9) concluded its deepest playoff run since 2010.

South Grand Prairie scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, with starting pitcher Adrian Najar helping his own cause with a two-out, two-run single to left. Ri’shon Pearl followed with an RBI single to center, but SGP left the bases loaded.

Nathan Harmon, Caden Sorrell and Mazzola finished with two hits apiece as Marcus had 17 hits as a team. Josh Walton (1-0) picked up the win in relief, getting out of a bases-loaded jam with a double-play groundout in the second.

Marcus relief pitcher Logan Boertje was excellent in shutting down SGP for his second postseason save, getting seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Najar (10-1) suffered his only loss of the season, allowing six runs, seven hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. Marcus starter Isaac Thornton, who is 9-1, also had a rare off night, allowing three runs, four hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Birdville 3, Mansfield Legacy 2: A walk-off RBI double by Grant Peart with two outs in the bottom of the seventh drove in Daniel Ashlock with the winning run as Birdville tied the best-of-3 series at one win apiece.

Game 3 in the 5A Region I quarterfinal is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford College. Hogan Shelby pitched a four-hitter and struck out six for Birdville (26-10-1) against a Legacy team that is ranked No. 5 in the state.

Legacy (27-7) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, as Given King and Connor Crayton singled with two outs and then King scored on an error. Birdville took a 2-1 lead in the third as Bynum Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and a second run scored on a wild pitch.

Legacy tied it with a run in the top of the seventh, as Blake Julius reached second on an error leading off the inning, went to third on a balk and scored on a single by Luke Devasher.

Legacy played without Kayden Voelkel, who was injured in Thursday’s series opener. Voelkel came into the playoffs hitting .386 and leading Legacy in hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs.

Frisco Lone Star 8, Lovejoy 3: Lone Star wasn’t intimidated by facing Lovejoy ace Jack Livingstone, a Texas Tech pledge who had pitched back-to-back no-hitters earlier this season. Lone Star built a 6-3 lead through three innings, knocking Livingstone out of the game en route to completing a two-game sweep of the 5A Region II quarterfinal series.

Dominick Reid led off the top of the third with a home run to break a 3-3 tie, and Gabriel Barrientes added an RBI double. McCann Libby produced an RBI single later in the inning. Lone Star (24-9) extended its lead to 7-3 on a two-out RBI single by Bennett Fryman in the fifth, then made it 8-3 on an RBI bunt single by Owen Peck in the sixth.

Lovejoy (23-11), ranked No. 10 in the state in 5A, had won nine of its last 10 games entering the series.

Frisco Wakeland 9, Frisco Independence 4: Wakeland scored five runs in the top of the 10th to break open an extra-inning thriller and finish off a two-game sweep of a 5A Region II quarterfinal series.

All five runs in that inning scored with two outs. An RBI double by Carson Priebe gave Wakeland a 5-4 lead, Addison Brown followed with an RBI single, two runs scored on a passed ball and Jack Bryan hit an RBI triple for a 9-4 advantage. Priebe was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Brown went 2 for 6, scored three runs and drove in two.

Wakeland tied it 4-4 with a run in the top of the seventh when Mason Priebe hit a fly ball and reached on an error that allowed Brown to score. That loaded the bases for Wakeland with one out, but it couldn’t push across another run to take the lead.

Independence had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh but left a runner at third.

Parker Herlehy had the big hit for Independence with a two-run double that capped a four-run bottom of the third. That inning included an RBI single by Wyatt Sanford and a bases-loaded walk to Syver Bakken.

Prosper 12, Coppell 1: A 10-run top of the fifth propelled Prosper to a Game 2 rout, forcing a Game 3 to decide the best-of-3 6A Region I quarterfinal series. The teams will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Elm.

Oklahoma signee Easton Carmichael, Rice signee Jacob Devenny and Jacob Nelson all had two hits and two RBIs for Prosper, while Austin Rogers was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Texas A&M signee Lucas Davenport pitched a three-hitter and struck out six in the five-inning game, beating a Coppell team that is ranked No. 6 in the state in 6A.

Southlake Carroll 2, Wolfforth Frenship 1: Duke signee Owen Proksch allowed four hits and one run while striking out 10 in 5 2/3 innings as Carroll won Game 1 of a best-of-3 6A Region I quarterfinal series in Wichita Falls.

Tyler White pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to earn the save. He stranded a runner at second base, ending the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

Carroll (27-8) scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth. A fielder’s choice RBI groundout by Cole Bedwell drove in Colin Robson, and Nick Jones scored on an error.

Keller 8, Midland Legacy 3: Keller rallied from an early 3-1 deficit, scoring three times in both the third and fourth innings to wrap up a two-game sweep in 6A Region I.

Keller (24-6), ranked No. 7 in the state, won for the 12th time in its last 13 games and advanced to play No. 4 Flower Mound Marcus.

Zach Makarewich was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs, and Michael Dattalo was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Zach Erdman pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs and earning the win, and Ty Zahradnik didn’t allow a hit in two scoreless innings of relief.

