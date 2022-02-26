Folks Who Could Still Be Held Accountable In The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

The three males convicted of homicide and hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery will spend the remainder of their lives in jail. However Arbery’s mom says this isn’t the top of the battle and the household will proceed to struggle for justice within the title of their son.

The household will now set their sights on town officers who performed an element in Arbery’s mom by no means holding her son once more.

Let’s check out the parents who might nonetheless be held accountable for the demise of Ahmaud Arbery.

Brunswick District Lawyer, Jackie Johnson

Former Glynn County DA Jackie Johnson was indicted by a grand jury in September on a felony a cost of violation of oath of a public officer and a misdemeanor for obstruction of a police officer. In line with the indictment, Johnson tried to make use of her distinguished place of energy to guard the boys who killed Arbery. Greg McMichael, one of many males convicted in Arbery’s demise beforehand labored for Johnson as an investigator for the district lawyer’s workplace. Proof introduced within the state trial for the demise of Arbery launched cellphone information that present McMichael referred to as Johnson shortly after his son shot and killed Arbery.

Arbery household lawyer Ben Crump believes Johnson is simply as answerable for Ahmaud’s demise as anybody.

“The cover-up is having blood on Jackie Johnson’s palms as nicely, not solely on this murderous trio but additionally on anyone who tried to cowl this up, sweep it below the rug and say that Ahmaud Arbery’s life didn’t matter,” said Crump during a recent press conference. “We imagine Ahmaud Arbery would be the most high-profile case in America to see that Black folks in America too deserve full justice, not partial justice.”

The household needs to carry others accountable as nicely.

However Johnson isn’t the one individual the household needs to carry accountable. Crump and his staff have additionally filed a lawsuit in opposition to Waycross District Lawyer George Barnhill, former Glynn County Police Chief Jim Powell, officer Robert Rash, and 10 different unnamed cops. The civil case calls for tens of millions in damages and a jury trial.

“We’re going to proceed to ensure the course is tracked that everyone who was answerable for the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery and the aftermath, the coverup, the conspiracy, they are going to be held accountable,” stated Crump through the press convention.

