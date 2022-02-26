Folks Who Could Still Be Held Accountable In The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

The three males convicted of homicide and hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery will spend the remainder of their lives in jail. However Arbery’s mom says this isn’t the top of the battle and the household will proceed to struggle for justice within the title of their son.
The household will now set their sights on town officers who performed an element in Arbery’s mom by no means holding her son once more.
Let’s check out the parents who might nonetheless be held accountable for the demise of Ahmaud Arbery.
Brunswick District Lawyer, Jackie Johnson
Former Glynn County DA Jackie Johnson was indicted by a grand jury in September on a felony a cost of violation of oath of a public officer and a misdemeanor for obstruction of a police officer. In line with the indictment, Johnson tried to make use of her distinguished place of energy to guard the boys who killed Arbery. Greg McMichael, one of many males convicted in Arbery’s demise beforehand labored for Johnson as an investigator for the district lawyer’s workplace. Proof introduced within the state trial for the demise of Arbery launched cellphone information that present McMichael referred to as Johnson shortly after his son shot and killed Arbery.
Arbery household lawyer Ben Crump believes Johnson is simply as answerable for Ahmaud’s demise as anybody.
“The cover-up is having blood on Jackie Johnson’s palms as nicely, not solely on this murderous trio but additionally on anyone who tried to cowl this up, sweep it below the rug and say that Ahmaud Arbery’s life didn’t matter,” said Crump during a recent press conference. “We imagine Ahmaud Arbery would be the most high-profile case in America to see that Black folks in America too deserve full justice, not partial justice.”
The household needs to carry others accountable as nicely.
However Johnson isn’t the one individual the household needs to carry accountable. Crump and his staff have additionally filed a lawsuit in opposition to Waycross District Lawyer George Barnhill, former Glynn County Police Chief Jim Powell, officer Robert Rash, and 10 different unnamed cops. The civil case calls for tens of millions in damages and a jury trial.
“We’re going to proceed to ensure the course is tracked that everyone who was answerable for the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery and the aftermath, the coverup, the conspiracy, they are going to be held accountable,” stated Crump through the press convention.
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
50 photos
1. October 2019
1 of 50
2. November 2019
This video is from 11/17. Larry English referred to as 911 on 11/18 and stated he had an issue with “different folks” the evening earlier than. This seems to point out that day and is from English’s lawyer. There is no such thing as a file of neighbors calling 911 today, primarily based off information from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL
— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 15, 2020
2 of 50
3. Dec. 20, 2019
Police informed the house owner the place #AhmaudArbery was final seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught somebody on his property. McMichael in flip gathered a posse & started trying to find Ahmaud, or somebody who match his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 16, 2020
Three of 50
4. Dec. 20, 2019
That is the person that set the plan in movement that led to the homicide of #AhmaudArbery.
ROBERT RASH is a Glynn County Police Officer.
He instructed a home-owner to contact Gregory McMichael to deal w/ trespassers.
McMichael and his son shaped a posse and murdered Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/ZqZg567Agp
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 18, 2020
Four of 50
5. Feb. 11, 2020
Larry English’s lawyer gave me this video from Feb 11. It exhibits the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael referred to as 911 and noticed somebody within the residence. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they noticed on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ
— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 14, 2020
5 of 50
6. Feb. 23
Supply:Getty
6 of 50
7. Feb. 27, 2020
That is the DA who blocked the arrest of two white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an harmless black man execution model whereas he was jogging in his neighborhood
JACKIE JOHNSON NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR OBSTRUCTING & ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF BLACK MEN
ARREST HER pic.twitter.com/ngSIEGMCq1
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 9, 2020
7 of 50
9. Feb. 29, 2020
Supply:Getty
9 of 50
10. March 2020
Should you’re questioning why no costs have been initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s as a result of D.A. George Barnhill instantly concluded Arbery was a legal & that he attacked the boys who have been looking him.
That is letter Barnhill despatched to the Brunswick authorities pic.twitter.com/vsGCboful7
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 7, 2020
10 of 50
14. April 26, 2020
We’ll by no means know the way usually Black life is taken, justice denied:
“Two Weapons, a Chase, a Killing and No Costs.
A 25-year-old man working by means of a Georgia neighborhood ended up lifeless. A prosecutor argued that the pursuers shouldn’t be arrested” @nytimes https://t.co/pJA6kSK6cj
— Dr. Malinda S. Smith (@MalindaSmith) May 9, 2020
14 of 50
16. Could 5, 2020
16 of 50
20. Could 8, 2020
On what would have been his 26th birthday, folks have been jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to indicate the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx
— NewsOne (@newsone) May 9, 2020
20 of 50
21. Could 9, 2020
Supply:Getty
21 of 50
23. Could 11, 2020
One other large WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! On the household’s demand— a particular prosecutor will substitute Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case till video of Ahmaud’s homicide was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her workplace is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 11, 2020
23 of 50
24. Could 12, 2020
Supply:Twitter
24 of 50
25. Could 13, 2020
“Ahmaud, I’m so sorry. I ought to have stopped them,” reads the notice. “I’m so sorry.” The card was not signed by a reputation and no extra data or context was supplied, together with when the cardboard was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple
— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2020
25 of 50
26. Could 14, 2020
Supply:Getty
26 of 50
27. Could 18, 2020
As a result of this story wasn’t dangerous sufficient now we uncover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted an image of Ahmaud’s deceased physique to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG
— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 19, 2020
27 of 50
28. Could 18, 2020
28 of 50
29. Could 20, 2020
Supply:Getty
29 of 50
30. Could 20, 2020
At this time, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging using “all attainable Federal assets to realize full justice, transparency, and accountability within the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF
— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2020
30 of 50
31. Could 21, 2020
Supply:WJAX
31 of 50
32. Could 25, 2020
NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s mother and father announce that the Division of Justice shall be investigating Arbery’s killing and why it took so lengthy to arrest the folks accountable. See their assertion right here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV
— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 26, 2020
32 of 50
33. June 2020
Reviews of a photograph op with the president or standing with the White Home through the EO signing are false.
Present me the civil rights leaders who’re upset about households making a direct enchantment for federal intervention after the homicide of their beloved one & I’ll present you a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) June 16, 2020
33 of 50
34. June 17, 2020
Supply:WJAX
34 of 50
35. November 2020
Supply:Getty
35 of 50
36. December 2020
William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of getting any half in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, however this newly launched bodycam footage confirms what we lengthy suspected: He clearly used his truck to dam Ahmaud’s escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 15, 2020
36 of 50
37. January 2021
Supply:Getty
37 of 50
38. February 2021
Supply:Getty
38 of 50
39. Feb. 23, 2021
Supply:Getty
39 of 50
40. April 2021
Supply:Getty
40 of 50
41. Could 2021
Supply:Getty
41 of 50
42. September 2021
That is the mugshot of disgraced District Lawyer Jackie Johnson who was simply arrested immediately for her function within the coverup of the homicide of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/OKF2xKkV3Z
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) September 8, 2021
42 of 50
43. October 2021
Supply:Getty
43 of 50
44. November 11, 2021
Supply:Getty
44 of 50
45. November 11, 2021
Gough is huge mad as a result of Al Sharpton sat within the courtroom yesterday.
He actually says, “We do not need any extra Black pastors coming in here-“
Then one thing abt Jesse Jackson?
“If a bunch of parents got here in right here dressed like Col Sanders w/ white masks…”
WTF Gough? #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/GZUb4dNwRJ
— Serene🦉 (@MythSerene) November 11, 2021
45 of 50
47. January 7, 2022
BREAKING: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan have been sentenced to life in jail for the homicide of #AhmaudArbery.
The McMichaels don’t have risk of parole, whereas Bryan is eligible in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/RDTha8psdl
— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 7, 2022
47 of 50
48. January 31, 2022
Supply:Getty
48 of 50
49. February 16, 2022
Supply:Getty
49 of 50
50. February 22, 2022
BREAKING: The Three white males who murdered #AhmaudArbery have been discovered responsible of federal hate crimes.
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan, already serving life in jail for homicide, face further life sentences. pic.twitter.com/ZfBla87hkc
— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 22, 2022
50 of 50
