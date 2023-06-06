Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne headline iHeartRadio festival





The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival is ready to happen on September 22-23 on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, that includes headlining acts comparable to Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, and Lil Wayne. Additionally, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars can be acting. Ryan Seacrest will host the festival, which shall be broadcast reside all through the rustic by means of iHeartMedia radio stations and streaming on Hulu. Fans too can catch highlights on-demand on Hulu within the weeks following the development. Tickets shall be that can be purchased to most of the people on AXS.com beginning June 16, whilst Capital One cardholders can get early get right of entry to on June 14. According to Tom Poleman, leader programming officer for iHeartMedia, the festival is exclusive in providing a variety of genres that may span all of the types heard on their 860 stations and that iHeartRadio app. He added that it’s uncommon to look a lot of these performers on one degree since each and every one can promote out on their very own. Both Foo Fighters and Kelly Clarkson are set to free up new albums ahead of the festival, with Foo Fighters’ “But Here We Are” being the primary album because the demise of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Finally, it is very important word that this content material is the valuables of The Associated Press, and no replica, broadcasting, rewriting, or redistribution is permitted with out their permission.