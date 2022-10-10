Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency assist for households impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its manner.

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also referred to as D-SNAP — will present meals assistance to Floridians in choose counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday.

The program is damaged down into three phases with new phases added each week—beginning Monday.

To get the “emergency food stamp” cash households should pre-register both on-line or by telephone name.

Once pre-registration is full—you’ll be scheduled for a telephone interview with a date based mostly on the primary letter of your final title.

People who already obtain SNAP advantages will not be eligible for D-SNAP. To qualify—you will need to stay in a disaster-declared county on the time of Hurricane Ian, have suffered a disaster-related loss like property injury or lack of meals and may meet monetary eligibility necessities.

A few native counties are within the approval space for this program like Flagler, St. Johns, and Putnam counties.

Flagler and St. Johns are in Phase 2 with pre-registration starting on October 17 and ending on October twenty third.

Phase Three contains Putnam County—with registration opening in two weeks working from October twenty fourth to October thirtieth.

People dwelling in these counties may also apply for other federal assistance online.