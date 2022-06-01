For 2nd straight year, FSU student body president to lead Florida Student Association, take seat on university system board

For the second straight yr, Florida State College’s scholar physique president has been elected to function chair of the Florida Pupil Affiliation (FSA).
Nimna Gabadage, FSU’s scholar physique president, will characterize the scholars of Florida’s 12 public universities in his position as FSA chair. That additionally will give him a seat and a vote on the State College System of Florida’s Board of Governors.
Gabadage follows the trail of Florida State graduate Nastassia “Tazzy” Janvier, who served as FSA chair final yr after turning into president of FSU’s scholar physique.
“College students are the principle stakeholders in our State College System,” Gabadage mentioned. “Subsequently, it solely is sensible for a scholar to have a voice on that board and provides that first-person expertise of what’s related, what’s crucial and what’s a precedence.”
Comprised of the coed physique presidents from Florida’s 12 public universities, the FSA represents college students on the college, native, state and federal degree.
As FSU scholar physique president, Gabadage represents and addresses the wants of greater than 45,000 college students. As FSA chair, he’ll characterize greater than 400,000 college students throughout the state.
“The priorities of scholars at Florida State translate to college students throughout the state as properly,” Gabadage mentioned. “There are unilateral points that each single scholar on this state faces no matter which establishment they attend. It’s a good steadiness, as a result of I can make it possible for the work I’m doing for this college coincides with what we’re doing within the State College System.”
A senior majoring in finance and political science, Gabadage mentioned he plans to construct upon the muse that Janvier and the FSA board of administrators established over the previous yr.
“College students can oftentimes be underrepresented in the case of higher-level schooling, so we need to make it possible for we’re giving them an equitable surroundings to reach and that their success on campus can translate to postgraduate success as soon as they go away,” he mentioned.
As a Sri Lankan-American, Gabadage mentioned the appointment marks a chance to serve college students from deprived and underrepresented backgrounds.
“So many college students come from deprived backgrounds and have difficult tales and obstacles, and I need to make it possible for their tales are heard and that their experiences are supported,” Gabadage mentioned.
Gabadage’s election retains FSU scholar leaders on the forefront of scholar advocacy statewide.
“FSU is an especially various inhabitants of scholars from all walks of life, and I feel this proves that we’re dedicated to creating positive all these various voices are heard,” Gabadage mentioned.
For extra details about FSU SGA, go to sga.fsu.edu. To be taught extra concerning the FSA, go to flstudentassociation.com.